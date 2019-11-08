Three days ago in its penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Crookston soccer team picked up its first win.

With the 3-2 victory over Minot State at home, the Golden Eagles ensured that coach Kyle Halfpop's first season would have at least one indelible moment.

Friday's finale against Bemidji State, on the other hand, was anticlimactic.

On Senior Day at Minnesota Crookston Soccer Field, the Beavers beat the Golden Eagles 3-0, spoiling the final game for Jacqueline Burke and Paige Pettit.

Bemidji State scored in the 14th minute, 58th minute and 79th minute, methodically outplaying the Golden Eagles the entire way through.

On occasion, Minnesota Crookston was tough in midfield and just outside its penalty box, but the Beavers never relinquished control and rarely let go of possession.

When the Golden Eagles went forward, they found glimmers of hope with runs down the flank by left back Kiya Gere (So.), or long balls aimed towards forwards Maggie Peterson (Jr.), Vanessa Shelton (Jr.) and Samantha Donnay (Fr.).

These were just flashes, though, and not nearly enough against Bemidji State, which fired 33 shots total and 11 on goal, compared to just five and one for the Minnesota Crookston.

Burke and Pettit took the field for the final time Friday, while fellow senior Mika Rodriguez, who per the school is attending a conference, played her final game on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles' season ends at 1-15 overall and 1-14 in NSIC play.

