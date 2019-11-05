LeClair grew up in St. Paul

Jim LeClair, former football star at the University of Minnesota-Crookston and UND, died on Monday at the age of 69. LeClair was an All American his senior year at UND, and led his team to a conference championship. after college LeClair went on the play in the NFL for 12 years with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he was in the Pro Bowl in 1976. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, the University of Minnesota-Crookston Hall of Fame, and others.