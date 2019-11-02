The University of Minnesota Duluth football team used 28 points in the second quarter to catapult them to a 63-0 win over University of Minnesota Crookston at James S. Malosky Stadium in Duluth, Minn.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-9 on the season, while Minnesota Duluth improved to 6-3 with Saturday’s win.

Tristan Robbins (So., QB, Muskegon, Mich.) went 2-of-6 for 48 yards through the air, while Jalin Scott (Sr., QB, Houston, Texas) was 3-of-12 for 34 yards and an interception. Jared Boone (R-Fr., WR, Winnipeg, Manitoba) made his first career reception for 26 yards. Andy Groebner (So., WR, Andover, Minn.) added a reception for 22 yards, while Shonte Smith (Sr., WR, Pacoima, Calif.) had one catch for 18 yards.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles were led by Tysen White (Fr., DB, McFarland, Wis.) with 11 tackles. Free Borsey (R-So., DB, Bellingham, Wash.) chipped in 10 tackles, while Trevor Long, Jr. (R-Sr., LB, Brooklyn Park, Minn.) notched eight tackles. Austin Steele (R-So., LB, La Crosse, Wis.) and LaDerek McCray (R-Sr., LB, McComb, Miss.) each had tackles for loss.

The Golden Eagles finished with 59 overall yards, while Minnesota Duluth notched 552 yards offensively.

Keagan Calchera started at quarterback for the Bulldogs and went 5-of-7 for 51 yards and a touchdown. Zach Ojile finished 2-of-2 for 22 yards. Quincy Woods led the receivers with one catch for 27 yards and a touchdown, while Kurtis Weigand had two receptions for 22 yards.

Minnesota Duluth controlled the game on the ground with 448 rushing yards. Wade Sullivan notched 24 rushes for 180 yards and a touchdown. Cazz Martin chipped in 179 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Minnesota Duluth looked to Nate Pearson with four tackles and two tackles for loss. Bryce Harder added four tackles and a tackle for loss, while Dayvia Gbor had an interception.

The Bulldogs opened up the game by going into the end zone with a nine-yard Sullivan rush to put the lead at 7-0.

The Golden Eagle defense got a stop on Minnesota Duluth’s second series in order to get the ball back.

However, Minnesota Crookston was unable to get anything going on offense, as they needed to punt the ball back to the Bulldogs.

Minnesota Duluth pushed their lead out to 14-0 on a one-yard rush by Ojile with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs extended their advantage to 21-0 early in the second quarter as Cazz Martin rushed 55 yards to pay dirt.

Minnesota Duluth pushed their lead to 28-0 on a two-yard touchdown run from Bryce Heim with 7:23 left in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs added to their lead as Calchera connected with Woods for a 27-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 35-0.

The Bulldogs found their way into the end zone late in the second quarter as Martin went in from seven yards out to push the lead out to 42-0.

Minnesota Crookston scored on their first possession of the third quarter as they went 61 yards on 10 plays culminating with a four-yard touchdown run by Calchera.

Later in the third quarter, Martin ran in from 39 yards out for his third score of the game, to widen the gap to 56-0.

Minnesota Crookston picked up a fumble later in the third quarter as Will Cross (R-Sr., LB, Turtle Lake, Wis.) recovered the fumble. However, they would give it back to Minnesota Duluth two plays later as Scott threw an interception to Gbor.

The Bulldogs pushed their lead out to 63-0 early in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard rush by Weigand.

Minnesota Duluth looked to score later in the fourth quarter as UMD recovered a fumble on special teams at the Minnesota Crookston 16. However, the Golden Eagles came away with a big stop on third down as McCray picked up a tackle for loss.