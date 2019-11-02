Minnesota Crookston was on the road at No. 3 Minnesota Duluth looking to pull an upset over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs proved to be too much for the Golden Eagles, winning in three sets (19-25, 14-25, 18-25). The Golden Eagles fall to 4-19 (2-13 NSIC), while the Bulldogs continue their outstanding season, moving to 20-3 (13-2 NSIC).

Deaira Gresham had 10 kills, 26 total attacks, a .308 hitting percentage and 13 digs for Minnesota Crookston.

Porsha Porath added 6 kills, while Katie Lienemann contributed with 12 digs.

The Golden Eagles got out to a quick 2-0 start with the help of a Bulldog attacking error and a Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) kill.

The Bulldogs led 8-6, before two straight attacking errors from the Bulldogs tied things up for the third time already in the set.

The Golden Eagles would take a 10-9 lead after lefty Lauren Wallace (R-So., OH, Bloomington, Minn) got one of her three kills on the night.

Minnesota Crookston would trail 16-13, before Deaira Gresham (Jr., OH, Maplewood, Minn.) collected a kill to force a Bulldogs timeout, leading 16-15. The Golden Eagles would tie things up out of the timeout at 16 all.

UMD would use their home crowd to go on a set-closing run to win the first set from the Golden Eagles, 25-19.

Set two would see a little more separation as the third ranked Bulldogs started slow, but finished fast. The Golden Eagles used a big duo block from Kate Sikkink (R-Sr., MH, St. Charles, Minn.) and Porath ignited their team to a 5-2 lead.

UMD would score seven in a row to take a 9-5 lead. That run was halted by a Gresham kill.

Minnesota Duluth would use big runs in the second set to go up in the match two sets to none, by winning the second set 25-14.

The third set was a back-and-forth affair. The Golden Eagles had their biggest lead of only two in the third set, but had a 14-12 lead after a Sikkink kill.

The Golden Eagles would use two UMD attacking errors to lead 16-14.

The Bulldogs would eventually score three points in a row to take a 17-16 lead, but Sabrina Leuer (R-Sr., OH, Hamel, Minn.) knotted things up with her second kill on the night.

UMD went on one of their biggest runs of the match to take a 24-17 lead and have match point, before a service error got the Golden Eagles back within six.

The Bulldogs would close the Golden Eagles out to win the third set 25-18 and the match, three sets to none.

Minnesota Crookston is back in action Tuesday night as they travel to St. Cloud, Minn., for a date with No. 11 St. Cloud State for a second time this season. First serve is set for 6 p.m.