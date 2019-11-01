Minnesota Crookston celebrated Halloween with “Fright Night” inside Lysaker Gymnasium by hosting Bemidji State.

The Golden Eagles took the first set in front of the home crowd, but the Beavers won the final three sets to win the NSIC match three sets to one (25-22, 13-25, 21-25, 17-25).

Minnesota Crookston falls to 4-18 (2-12 NSIC), while the Beavers improve to 7-15 (4-10 NSIC).

Porsha Porath led the way for the Golden Eagles with 11 kills on 34 total attacks with seven digs. Lauren Wallace added six kills and a .333 hitting percentage, while Natalie Koke registered 15 assists.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a great start, as Sydney Kruisselbrink started the night with a service ace.

The match would turn out to be a back-and-forth affair, but the Beavers took a 5-3 lead, before the Golden Eagles got back to one with a Lauren Wallace kill.

The Beavers scored three straight to go up 8-4 and eventually went up 10-6, before the Golden Eagles scored three straight, helped by another Kruisselbrink service ace and a Porsha Porath kill to make it 10-9.

The Golden Eagles would eventually take a 12-11 lead after one of Wallace’s six kills on the night.

The match would continue to be back and forth as the Golden Eagles led 16-14, but trailed 17-16 after the Beavers scored three straight.

Minnesota Crookston went on a 6-0 run to take control of the match. Minnesota Crookston was able to hold off a Beaver run to win the first set, 25-22.

In the second set, the Beavers jumped out to a quick 4-0 start and eventually led 9-5, before the Golden Eagles cut the lead to 11-10 after an error on the Beavers.

BSU would score six in a row from that point, before Deaira Gresham got a kill to make it 17-12, in favor of the Beavers.

The Beavers were able to finish off the second set and knot the match at one apiece.

Set three proved just how even these two programs are as the third set went back and forth. The set would be tied at one, two, three and four, five and seven through the first 15 points.

The Golden Eagles tied things up at eight after a Kruisselbrink kill. Minnesota Crookston would lead 14-13 after scoring four in a row, finished off by a Meli Rodriguez kill.

BSU would score two in a row, followed by Minnesota Crookston scoring two in a row, to regain the lead.

That’s when the Beavers took control of the set to take a 22-17 lead, which was enough to win the third set, 25-21.

Minnesota Crookston jumped out to a fast 5-3 start in the fourth set, helped by another Kruisselbrink service ace and back-to-back kills from Porath.

The Beavers would take a 7-5 lead after four points in a row.

The Golden Eagles tied things up at 11 after another Porath kill. The Golden Eagles would get the score to 13-12, before the Beavers went on yet another 4-0 run.

That run would be enough as the Golden Eagles would try to mount a comeback, but the Beavers held off the Golden Eagles to win the fourth set 25-17 and the match three to one.

Minnesota Crookston has a quick turnaround as they head to Duluth for a match with No. 3 Minnesota Duluth. First serve is set for 4 p.m.