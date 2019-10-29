The Golden Eagle men set the school record for wins last season.

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball team kicks off their 2019-20 season Wed., Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. with an exhibition against Bethel University (MN). The game with the Royals will be the only exhibition for the Golden Eagles before they kick off the regular season with Northwest Missouri State, the defending National Champions.



Minnesota Crookston returns arguably one of the most talented teams in school history. After a historic season a year ago that saw the Golden Eagles set the school record for overall wins, conference wins and home victories, the table is set for the Golden Eagles again this season. In the NSIC preseason poll, the Golden Eagles were picked fourth in the north half of the conference and seventh overall, their highest preseason rankings in school history.



Harrison Cleary (Sr., G, Oak Creek, Wis.) returns for his final season in a Golden Eagle uniform. Cleary finished last season with 22.2 points per game, 4.0 assists per game and shot 47 percent from beyond the arc. Cleary has led the nation his sophomore and junior seasons in free throw percentage, shooting 94 percent from the charity stripe a season ago. The Oak Creek, Wis., native is already the schools record holder for points in a career and is one behind former SMSU star Ryan Bruggeman for second all-time on the conference scoring list and 411 points away from being number one on the scoring list, which is owned by Gage Davis, who starred at St. Cloud State.



Aside from Cleary, the Golden Eagles will also rely on fellow seniors Javier Nicolau (Sr., F/C, Castellon, Spain) and Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., G/F, Detroit, Mich.). Both each started the final eight games of the season and made a huge impact, including Cohen, who scored 17 points in the historic win over Augustana and 19 points in the quarterfinal loss to Winona State in the Sanford Health NSIC Conference Tournament. In addition, the Golden Eagles return three underclassmen who played huge roles last season. Ben Juhl (Jr., G, Clive, Iowa), Brian Sitzmann (R-So., G/F, Savage, Minn.) and Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F, La Crosse, Wis.) all return. The trio started a combined 34 games, while Juhl and Sitzmann were fourth and sixth on the team in scoring average a season ago.



It will be a much different team than a season ago, as Golden Eagle fans will see seven new faces, including junior college transfers Ibu Jassey Demba (Jr., F, Birmingham, England), Zac Olson (R-So., G/F, Waterville, Minn.) and Destiny Chikwem-Stanley (Jr., F, Missouri City, Texas), all three of whom could make a huge impact for head coach Dan Weisse this season. The Golden Eagles also brought in a solid recruiting class who will be putting on the Golden Eagle uniform for the first time this Wednesday night.



A season ago, the Golden Eagles were particularly good in three different categories. Minnesota Crookston was third in three-point percentage (41.3 percent), fourth in offensive rebounding (9.8 per game) and turnover margin (plus-2.76). Minnesota Crookston set a school record by making ten or more three-pointers in 14 games, including making 18 twice, including against Augustana in the first round of the NSIC playoffs a season ago.



Offensively, Minnesota Crookston averaged 77.3 points per game, while allowing 73.1 points per game on the defensive side of the ball a season ago.



Golden Eagle women to host Concordia, travel to Fargo on Friday



The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team will play a pair of exhibition games this week as they host Concordia College Wed., Oct. 30 at 6 p.m., at Lysaker Gymnasium and travel to North Dakota State University Fri., Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Fargo, N.D.



The Golden Eagles will open their exhibition slate this week, as they look to tune up for their first regular-season game Fri., Nov. 8 at University of Nebraska-Kearney in Kearney, Neb. Minnesota Crookston returns five players who started eight or more games last season. The Golden Eagles are led by Kylie Post (So., G, Corcoran, Minn.), who averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a freshman. Abby Guidinger (Jr., G/F, Waukesha, Wis.) is also back after tallying 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds before missing the last nine games due to injury. Paige Weakley (Sr., G/F, Kearney, Mo.) notched 6.4 points per game and shot 39.8 percent from beyond the arc, while Paige Cornale (So., G/F, Oak Creek, Wis.) tallied 4.8 points per tilt and shot 47.8 percent from behind the three-point line.



In the post, Bren Fox (So., F/C, Norwood Young America, Minn.) returns after tallying 4.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a freshman.



The Golden Eagles also return Stephanie McWilliams (Sr., G, Grand Forks, N.D.), Julia Peplinski (So., F/C, Hustisford, Wis.), Kylea Praska (So., G, Thief River Falls, Minn.), Amber Schoenicke (Sr., F/C, Marshall, Wis.), and Ashley Freund (Jr., F, Jordan, Minn.), who all saw the floor during the 2018-19 season.

Mary Burke (R-Fr., F, Virginia, Minn.) also factors into the equation after redshirting last season. The Golden Eagles will also look to discover the roles of several newcomers with Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G, Menahga, Minn.), Mattea Vetsch (Fr., G, Devils Lake, N.D.), Jennifer Lax (Jr., G, Sleepy Eye, Minn.), Emma Carpenter (Fr., G, Eagan, Minn.) and Veronica Schwartz (Fr., F, Parkers Prairie, Minn.) joining the team.



Minnesota Crookston has made the NSIC/Sanford Health Quarterfinals three of the last five seasons. The Golden Eagles are looking to get back to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.