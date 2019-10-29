This past Sunday, the Crookston boys soccer team held its annual end-of-season banquet, where it recognized the 2019 team, gave out individual awards and announced its captains for 2020.

The Pirates went 2-13 in Lon Boike's first season at the helm after the retirement of longtime head coach Don Cox.

Crookston showed improvement over the course of the season, losing its first 11 games before beating Hibbing and Mesabi East by a combined score of 7-3 on the final weekend of September. The Pirates then fell to rival East Grand Forks, 3-0, and dropped their first playoff game, 1-0, at Detroit Lakes.

For the season, Crookston was outscored 70-13. The Pirates' captains were Ben Brantner, Jacob Brunelle, Tai Baig and Isiah Barlow.

Brantner earned All Conference, while Brunelle and Kiel were named Honorable Mention.

Varsity Awards

MVP, Team: Ben Brantner and Kaleb Thingelstad

MVP, Offense: Noah Kiel

MVP, Defense: Isiah Barlow

Most Improved: Cooper Brown and George French

Hardest Working: Thor Harbott and Jacob Brunelle

Best Leadership: Ben Brantner and Tai Baig

Rookie of the Year: Cooper Brown and Thor Harbott

JV Awards

MVP, Team: Brannon Tangquist

MVP, Offense: Brandon Colborn

MVP, Defense: Matt Owens and Evan Christensen

Most Improved: Caden Boike, Jack Buhler, David Threatt

Hardest Working: Matt Contreras and Jack Everett

Best Leadership: Jack Everett and Caden Boike

Rookie of the Year: Brandon Colborn

