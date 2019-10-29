This past Sunday, the Crookston boys soccer team held its annual end-of-season banquet, where it recognized the 2019 team, gave out individual awards and announced its captains for 2020.
The Pirates went 2-13 in Lon Boike's first season at the helm after the retirement of longtime head coach Don Cox.
Crookston showed improvement over the course of the season, losing its first 11 games before beating Hibbing and Mesabi East by a combined score of 7-3 on the final weekend of September. The Pirates then fell to rival East Grand Forks, 3-0, and dropped their first playoff game, 1-0, at Detroit Lakes.
For the season, Crookston was outscored 70-13. The Pirates' captains were Ben Brantner, Jacob Brunelle, Tai Baig and Isiah Barlow.
Brantner earned All Conference, while Brunelle and Kiel were named Honorable Mention.
Varsity Awards
MVP, Team: Ben Brantner and Kaleb Thingelstad
MVP, Offense: Noah Kiel
MVP, Defense: Isiah Barlow
Most Improved: Cooper Brown and George French
Hardest Working: Thor Harbott and Jacob Brunelle
Best Leadership: Ben Brantner and Tai Baig
Rookie of the Year: Cooper Brown and Thor Harbott
JV Awards
MVP, Team: Brannon Tangquist
MVP, Offense: Brandon Colborn
MVP, Defense: Matt Owens and Evan Christensen
Most Improved: Caden Boike, Jack Buhler, David Threatt
Hardest Working: Matt Contreras and Jack Everett
Best Leadership: Jack Everett and Caden Boike
Rookie of the Year: Brandon Colborn
