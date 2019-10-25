Juniors Catherine Tiedemann and Emma Borowicz have established themselves as a consistent presence in the Minnesota tennis scene.

It just hasn't yet resulted in wins at the biggest stage.

In their second straight year at the individual Class A state championships, Tiedemann and Borowicz were once again eliminated in the consolation round by Litchfield's Neriah Lara and Vaida Behnke.

The Pirate duo dropped their first set, 3-6, but showed their resiliency by coming back to take the second set 3-6. A hard-fought tiebreaker went the way of Litchfield, 10-8, and sent Tiedemann and Borowicz home.

Tiedemann and Borowicz finished second in the Section 8A Tournament last week to qualify for the state championships for the third year in a row.

They fell in their first match in Minneapolis to Minnewaska's Danielle Thorfinnson and Alissa Thorfinnson, 0-6, 7-5, to put them in the consolation bracket.