The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team battled on Sun., Oct. 20, but No. 16 Concordia University-St. Paul scored two goals to earn a 2-0 win at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul, Minn.



The Golden Eagles showed great improvement from their last two games, as they held the 16th-ranked Golden Bears to two goals, showing growth for a young team in their first season under Head Coach Kyle Halfpop.



Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-10 (0-9 NSIC) with the loss. Concordia-St. Paul improves to 11-0-2 (8-0-2) with Sunday’s win.



Minnesota Crookston goalkeeper Jacqueline Burke (Sr., GK/D, Anchorage, Alaska) making just her third start since not playing the position since her freshman season, made 10 saves on 12 shots on goal.



The Golden Eagles were led by a shot on goal by Maggie Peterson (Jr., F, Princeton, Minn.).



Minnesota Crookston kept a clean sheet until the 17th minute when Pedersen found Bares for the goal.



The Golden Eagles kept Concordia-St. Paul out of the net for the next 28 minutes despite 23 shots on the half as they had strong defense and goaltending from Burke.



In the second half, Minnesota Crookston limited the Golden Bears to 14 shots, an improvement from the first half. However, Concordia scored the dagger in the 83rd minute.



The Golden Eagles looked for a way back into the game, but were unable to find the back of the net, despite better organization and grit as they continue to make strides on the season.



Minnesota Crookston returns home to host Augustana University Fri., Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. at UMC Soccer Field.



GOLDEN EAGLES IN MANKATO



The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team fell 7-0 to No. 23 Minnesota State University Fri., Oct. 18 at The Pitch in Mankato, Minn.



The Mavericks scored three goals in the first frame, and four in the second.



Minnesota Crookston did limit Minnesota State’s shots compared to Monday against UMary as the Mavericks had 21 shots with 11 on goal. Minnesota Crookston finished with two shots with one shot on goal.



The Golden Eagles fall to 0-9 (0-8 NSIC) with Friday’s result. Minnesota State improves to 10-2 (7-2 NSIC) after Friday.



Latafale Niumeitolu (Fr., MF, Sandy, Utah) led the Golden Eagles with a shot on goal.



Minnesota State was guided by a hat trick with four shots on goal from Allie Williams. Jenny Vetter chipped in two goals. Julia Nellis and Nadia Lowery each added goals.



Taylor Barzowski added two assists, while Brooke Vallukas also had an assist, and Caitlin Brown chipped in an assist.



Jessica Withrow (Jr., MF/F, Gardnerville, Nev.) came off the bench for a shot.



Jacqueline Burke (Sr., GK/D, Anchorage, Alaska) had her second start in goal on the season. Burke allowed seven goals with four saves.



Mackenzie Rath started in net and earned the shutout with one save.



Minnesota Crookston kept a clean sheet until the 28th minute when Vetter scored on a penalty kick. Vetter added a second goal a few seconds later.



Williams completed the hat trick in the 77th minute off an assist from Barzowski.