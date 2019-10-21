

The Minnesota Crookston volleyball team fell in four sets at No. 12 Southwest Minnesota State Saturday.



Minnesota Crookston falls to 4-15 overall (2-9 NSIC).



Porsha Porath led the way for the Golden Eagles with 12 kills on 42 total attacks, and also recorded 10 digs. Dearia Gresham chipped in with nine kills and a .333 attack percentage, while Sydney Kruisselbrink paced the team with eight kills and 30 assists.



Southwest Minnesota State overwhelmed Minnesota Crookston at first, winning the first two sets 25-13 and 25-17. The Golden Eagles didn’t go away, though, coming out on top in a back-and-forth third set, 27-25.



The Mustangs bounced back, winning the fourth set, 25-14, and the match.



Minnesota Crookston is back at home next weekend to host Wayne State and Augustana. First serve with the Wildcats is set for 6 p.m., on Friday night inside Lysaker Gymnasium.



Golden Eagles swept by Sioux Falls



Minnesota Crookston lost to the University of Sioux Falls on Friday night, dropping all three sets (11-25, 15-25, 19-25). The Golden Eagles fall to 4-14 overall (2-8 NSIC).



Deaira Gresham led the way on offense for Minnesota Crookston, registering nine kills and six digs. Lauren Wallace had six kills while Sydney Kruisselbrink got 17 assists and nine digs.