

Winners of three of their last four games to close the regular season after starting off 0-4, the 3-5 Crookston Pirate football team is in a positive frame of mind as they head to Warroad Tuesday, Oct. 22 to open the Section 8AA playoffs against the 4-4 Warriors. The two teams didn’t play each other this season.



Kickoff is at 6 p.m.



“The team attitude is great; they are practicing extremely hard and well, and they are focused on getting the win,” Coach Scott Butt tells the Times. “Warroad is a tem that has had its ups and down like we have. They are a team that we can play with and beat as long as we don’t make mistakes and turn the ball over.”



Offensively, the Pirates flow through senior quarterback Leyton Salentine, who Butt called a difference-maker. “He has a really good idea of what is going on during the game and he also seems to be on the same page as me as to where he needs to attack,” Butt explained. “Leyton has a lot of football sense and he is such a good athlete it makes him hard to stop.”



Defensively, Butt says the 11 Pirates on the field have to work as one cohesive unit, with job #1 being stopping the run. “Our front has to move the line of scrimmage backward,” he said. “That all starts up front and that includes our linebackers; if they are playing well we will win.”



Butt knew the early-season schedule was fairly brutal for his squad and things did ease up in the second half as the Pirates earned their trio of wins. But they also seemed to pick up their play when they had to play on muddy fields created by all of the precipitation that soaked Crookston and the region over the past several weeks. With pants and jerseys so muddy, especially at Ed Widseth Field, that it was difficult to see players’ numbers, it almost seemed like the Pirates were having fun slogging around in the slop.



“I do believe we have an advantage in muddy conditions; we just seem to like to play in them,” Butt said. “On defense, we really seem to hold our ground on a bad field. Offensively, we like to run the ball, so playing in these types of conditions is fine for us, so we can go straight ahead at the defense. Our kids also seem to be able to stop and cut in the mud. We have had a lot of practice with bad field conditions this year.”



