The University of Minnesota Crookston trap shooting club posted their best score of their inaugural season with a 440.5.



The Golden Eagles jumped Bemidji State University and Central Lakes College to sit in second place in 1A-Conference 2 in the USA College Clay Target League.



The Golden Eagles have a 74 point lead on Bemidji State heading into the final week of competition. Minnesota Crookston leads Central Lakes by 76.5 points. They are 888 points behind Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in first place.



Minnesota Crookston had four shooters hit 48 of 50 targets on the week in order to post their best team score of the season.



Josiah Bullivant (Dassel, Minn.) posted his second 48 of the season and sits in a tie for ninth in the conference standings.



Nick Grams (Belle Plaine, Minn.) had his season-best score of 48 of 50 targets and is ranked tied for 27th in the league.



Corey Mathies (Watkins, Minn.) connected on a season-high tally of 48 of 50 targets and is tied for 16th in the conference.



Steven Thompson (Park River, N.D.) also hit 48 of 50 targets and is tied for 16th in the conference.



Thompson, Bullivant, and Mathies are all currently in the top 20 of shooters in the conference.



Bullivant, Grams, Mathies, and Thompson tied for the best round in the conference this week.

Additionally, the Golden Eagles had three shooters hit 46 of 50 targets on the week.



Sam McGregor (Hastings, Minn.) hit a season-best 46 last week.



Beth Rockensock (Menahga, Minn.) tied a season-best 46 of 50 targets and is tied for 30th in the league.



Rockensock has been the top female shooter thus far for the Golden Eagles.



Dan Rowe (Clarissa, Minn.) also hit 46 of 50 targets and is tied for 47th in the conference.



McGregor, Rockensock and Rowe tied for the fifth best scores in the conference on the week.



Travis Loewen (Babbitt, Minn.) and Colton Schrempp (Victoria, Minn.) each hit 45 of 50 targets last week.



Loewen is tied for 21st in the conference, while Schrempp is tied for 27th.



Loewen and Schrempp tied for the eighth-best scores in the league on the week.



Pete Beam (Little Falls, Minn.) and Hailyanna Sundeen (Rockford, Minn.) posted 44’s on the week. Both were season highs for the individuals.



Minnesota Crookston was rounded out in the top 12 by Jennah Anderson (Litchfield, Minn.), who hit 39 of 50 targets for her season best.



The Golden Eagles will complete their first season in the USA College Clay Target League with shoots this week at the Crookston Gun Club Tues., Oct. 22 at 3 p.m., and Thurs., Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.