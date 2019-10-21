The University of Minnesota Crookston football team fell 45-24 to Upper Iowa University Sat., Oct. 19 at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette, Iowa. The Golden Eagles scored their most points of the season but ultimately came up short on the road.



Upper Iowa improves to 1-6 with the victory, while Minnesota Crookston drops to 0-7.



Minnesota Crookston was led by a strong game from Jalin Scott (Sr., QB, Houston, Texas). Scott had three passing touchdowns, as he was the first Golden Eagle to hit that mark since 2015. He finished the day 15-of-21 for 247 yards through the air.



Scott also added 36 yards on the ground. Scott kept plays alive with his feet and made great throws for Minnesota Crookston.



His top target was Nathan Coy (R-So., WR, Sun Prairie, Wis.), who had perhaps his best day as a Golden Eagle with four catches for 86 yards with two touchdowns. Jonattan Mudd (Sr., WR, Gardena, Calif.) finished with three grabs for 74 yards, while Shonte Smith (Sr., WR, Pacoima, Calif.), had three catches for 49 yards, including his second career touchdown catch.



The Golden Eagles had 312 yards of offense with 247 through the air and just 65 on the ground.



Defensively, Austin Steele (R-So., LB, La Crosse, Wis.) guided the team with 10 tackles. LaDerek McCray (Sr., LB, McComb, Miss.) added eight tackles. Tysen White (Fr., DB, McFarland, Wis.) finished with eight tackles and a sack. Will Cross (R-Sr., LB, Turtle Lake, Wis.) chipped in five tackles with two tackles for loss, while Austin Erdmann (R-Fr., DL, Little Falls, Minn.) also had a tackle for loss.



Alex Folz (Fr., Spring Grove, Minn.) was strong on special teams, as he returned for carries for 139 yards for an average of 34.8 yards per return with a long of 58.



Upper Iowa marched the ball down to the Minnesota Crookston nine on their first drive led by a 26-yard pass from Reader to Stevens. Minnesota Crookston’s defense stopped the Peacocks there as they forced a 26-yard field goal by Jonathan Argueta-Herrera. The field goal put Upper Iowa ahead 3-0.



Minnesota Crookston answered on the following drive as they went 69 yards on nine plays guided by a 17-yard pass from Scott to Mudd. The Golden Eagles got seven points as Scott found Coy for an 11-yard strike to put Minnesota Crookston ahead 7-3.



Upper Iowa scored three unanswered touchdowns before a Minnesota Crookston defensive stop mid-way through the second quarter gave the ball back to the Golden Eagle defense. Minnesota Crookston marched the ball down the field led by a 40-yard completion from Scott to Mudd. Minnesota Crookston utilized a 32-yard field by Jared McLemore (So., K, Lucas, Texas) to slice the Upper Iowa advantage to 24-10.



Minnesota Crookston had 143 offensive yards in the first half with eight first downs.



Scott led the way, going 7-of-10 through the air for 107 yards and a touchdown. He added 14 yards on the ground. His top target was Mudd, who had 57 yards. Coy added two catches for 27 yards.



The defense was propelled by McCray and Steele with five tackles.



After an Upper Iowa touchdown, Minnesota Crookston opened the next series off with a 44-yard kickoff return by Folz to give Minnesota Crookston the ball at their own 48.



The Golden Eagles took advantage as Scott scrambled around and avoided tacklers and delivered a strike to the end zone, finding Coy for the 52-yard strike to cut the lead to 31-17.



The Peacocks widened the gap to 45-17, but the Golden Eagles didn’t give in as they went 92 yards on eight plays led by a 12-yard completion to Boyce Harr, and a 17-yard catch by Mudd.



Scott scrambled and Smith made a diving catch in the end zone for the 33-yard touchdown. The grab cut the lead to 45-24 with 4:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.



Minnesota Crookston will return to the Red River Valley to take on No. 3 Minnesota State University at 6 p.m. at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D.