

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country team finished in eighth at the Ron Pynn Classic at the Ray Richard Course in Grand Forks, N.D.



The Golden Eagles had an average time of 23:45.2.



The Golden Eagles were led by Caitlin Michaelis (Sr., Marshfield, Wis.) with a time of 23:18.4.



Jennifer Lax (Jr., Sleepy Eye, Minn.) finished right behind her with a time of 23:23.6.



Ashley Watkins (Sr.) clocked in at 23:54.8. Kayla Stangeland (Sr., Mitchell, S.D.) finished the race in 24:03.4.



Paige Pitlick (Sr., Jordan, Minn.) had a time of 24:05.6.



Roseline Kanssole (Jr., Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso) had a time of 26:00.6, while Samantha Proctor (Sr., Champlin, Minn.) finished in 29:13.0.



Ida Narbuvoll of UMary won the event with a time of 16:40.8, defeating North Dakota State University’s Kelby Anderson.



North Dakota State won the event with an average time of 17:46.8, edging out University of North Dakota.



The Golden Eagles wrap up the season Sat., Oct. 26 at the NSIC Championships in Wayne, Neb.



Men’s XC finishes ninth



The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team placed ninth out of 10 teams at the Ron Pynn Classic at the Ray Richards Course in Grand Forks, N.D. The Golden Eagles had an average time 34:31.7, beating out Trinity Bible College.



Minnesota Crookston was led by Yeonshik You with a time of 30:27.0.



Peter Hendrickx clocked in at 34:30.3, while Paul Hendrickx finished in 35:14.1.



Manpreet Singh finished in a time of 35:36.4, while Anthony Kampa clocked a 36:50.6.



Daniel Heschuk, running unattached, won the Ron Pynn Classic, with a time of 25:55.8.



He defeated Alex Bartholomay of North Dakota State, who had a time of 26:13.1.



North Dakota State won the event with an average time of 26:31.4, edging out South Dakota State University.



Minnesota Crookston concludes the season at the NSIC Championships in Wayne, Neb. Oct. 26.