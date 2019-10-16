The University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles were looking to finish off their three match home stand with a third straight victory inside Lysaker Gymnasium Tuesday night, but it wouldn’t be easy with No. 8 St. Cloud State.

The Huskies jumped out to a quick start in all three sets to sweep the Golden Eagles in three sets (18-25, 5-25, 20-25).

The Golden Eagles fall to 4-13 (2-7 NSIC). The Huskies continue their impressive season as they improve to 15-2 (7-2 NSIC).

The Golden Eagles are back on the road this weekend as they travel to the University of Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State University.

First serve with the 11-5 Cougars is set for 6 p.m., on Friday night.



Key Players, Minnesota Crookston

• Porsha Porath, 5 kills, 26 total attacks, 6 digs

• Kaitlin Sikkink, 5 kills, 10 total attacks, .400 attack percentage

Key Players, St. Cloud State

• Linsey Rachel, 11 kills, 18 total attacks, .611 attack percentage

• Allison Naughton, 8 kills, 16 total attacks

• Clara Krenz, 17 digs (Set School record for career digs)

The Huskies came out swinging in the first set, jumping out to a 6-0 lead, before a Meli Rodriguez (Sr., MH, Sarchi, Costa Rica) kill got the Golden Eagles on the board. Rodriguez followed up her kill with a service ace.

The Huskies would lead 8-2, before committing three-straight attack errors to allow the Golden Eagles back in the set at 8-5.

SCSU would score eight out of the next 11 points to take a 16-7 lead, before a Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) kill cut the Huskies lead in half to 16-8.

The Huskies would lead 24-15, but Minnesota Crookston wouldn’t go down quietly after a Sabrina Leuer (R-Sr., OH, Hamel, Minn.) kill cut the lead to eight. The Huskies committed two-straight attacking errors to make it 24-18.

Erin Navratil finished off the first set for the Huskies with a kill just inside the backline to win set one 25-18.

In set two, it was all Huskies. SCSU jumped out to a fast 7-1 start and never looked back, winning the second set 25-5, to take a commanding 2-0 match lead.

The Golden Eagles came out of the set break looking to bounce back from the second set. The Golden Eagles used errors from SCSU and a Deaira Gresham (Jr., OH, Maplewood, Minn.) service ace to jump out to a 3-0 lead.

Minnesota Crookston would use kills from Porath and Sikkink to take a 5-4 lead in the third set.

SCSU would score 12 straight points from that point to take a commanding lead.

The Golden Eagles would show tremendous fight. With the score 23-10, the Golden Eagles would score four in a row and used a jolt from a Lauren Wallace (R-So., OH, Bloomington, Minn.) kill to make it 23-14.

The Huskies would eventually stop the run and get match point, but yet again the Golden Eagles would go on a run and score six straight points, before a Rachel Houle kill ended the match, 25-20.