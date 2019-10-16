In thee opener of their 2019-20 season, Melton is High Point Rider

The University of Minnesota Crookston Hunt Seat Equestrian team opened up the 2019-20 season Oct. 12-13 at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in River Falls, Wis. The Golden Eagles claimed Reserve High Point Team honors in both shows. In addition, Kayley Melton (So., Yuma, Ariz.) was the High Point Rider during Saturday’s show.

Saturday’s show opened up with standout performances in Open Fences from Melton and Rachel Johnson (Jr., Stillwater, Minn.). Melton took first place in a great class, while Johnson finished second. It was a great start to the season for both riders.

Morgan Schelske (So., Zimmerman, Minn.) finished sixth for Minnesota Crookston in Intermediate Fences.

In the Limit Fences class, the Golden Eagles were guided by Katherine Buttolph (So., Yankton, S.D.), who placed third. Taylor Barlage (So., New Prague, Minn.) finished fourth, while Sarah Cartier (Jr., Woodbury, Minn.) took fifth.

In Open Flat, Melton continued a strong day with a first-place finish, while Johnson was close behind in third.

In Intermediate Flat, Schelske came in sixth for Minnesota Crookston. In Limit Flat, Minnesota Crookston was led by Cartier with a fifth-place finish. Barlage had a fabulous ride but just missed placings for the Golden Eagles.

In Saturday’s Novice Flat competition, Amanda Olson (Jr., Winsted, Minn.) took first as she had a career-best ride and pointed into Limit Flat.

In Pre-Novice Flat, Rebecca Eichhorn (So., West Bend, Wis.) took fifth for the Golden Eagles.

In Introductory Flat, Minnesota Crookston had Savea Zimmerman-Cameron (Fr., Little Falls, Minn.) and Anna Woidyla (So., Swanville, Minn.) each take fifth.

The Golden Eagles built off a solid Saturday showing going into Sunday in River Falls. Johnson had another great day for Minnesota Crookston as she put forth a career-best ride to finish first in Open Fences on a challenging horse.

In Intermediate Fences, Schelske showed improvement as she placed third on a challenging draw of a horse.

In Limit Fences, Barlage, Schroeder, and Buttolph all had excellent rounds demonstrating great control and accuracy. All riders finished second in their respective divisions.

In Open Flat, Melton took third for the Golden Eagles, while Johnson was close behind in fourth.

In Intermediate Flat, Schelske placed fifth for Minnesota Crookston.

In Limit Flat, Buttolph and Kristina Schroeder (Sr., Mankato, Minn.) each placed third in their respective divisions.

In Novice Flat, Abigail Risovi (Fr., White Bear Township, Minn.) took fourth, while Katie Orth (So., Randall, Minn.) finished in third for the Golden Eagles.