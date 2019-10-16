Pirates earn four first-place finishes

The Pirate girls’ swimming team Tuesday rode four first-place finishes to a second-place finish at the Thief River Falls Quadrangular.

The host Prowlers not surprisingly won their event by a comfortable margin, earning 242 points. The Pirates were next with 98, followed by third-place finisher Grand Forks Central. Grand Forks Red River came in fourth with 42 points.

It’s become expected this season for sophomore Madison Hoiland to win her two most dominant events, the 100-yard breaststroke (the Crookston pool uses meters, while all other pools use yards) and the 50-yard freestyle. Tuesday, she did take first in the 100Y breaststroke, but had to settle for a second-place finish in the 50Y free.

It was freshman Mackenzie Aamoth’s turn to shine with two first place finishes at the TRF Quad. Her time of 1:22.20 in the 100Y butterfly earned her a first place finish, and she won the 100Y backstroke, too, with a time of 1:17.54. Coach Marley Melbye earlier in the season said the coaches were sort of breaking down Aamoth’s strokes and swimming style to get the most out of her skills, especially in the butterfly, and on Tuesday those efforts paid off.

The Pirates’ other first-place finish came in the 400Y free relay. Freshman Fallon Johnson, Aamoth, sophomore Claire Oman and Hoiland combined for a first-place time of 4:34.27.

The Pirates are back in the pool on Friday, Oct. 25 when Crookston hosts the North Border Conference Meet.