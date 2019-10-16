The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) has released the recipients of their women's golf postseason awards, following the Women's Golf Championship.

2017 Crookston High School graduate Elise Tangquist was named to the All-Conference First Team. Tangquist, daughter of Jason and Renee Tangquist, led the University of Northwestern (St. Paul) Eagles in the 2019 season, competing in nine rounds, with an average round score of 94.1.

She notched two top-5, three top-10, and four top-20 finishes throughout the fall. Her lowest round score was an 87.