The team is in a close race for second following week three.

The University of Minnesota Crookston trap shooting club is currently in fourth place after week three of the USA College Clay Target season. The Golden Eagles are in a close race for second place with Central Lakes College and Bemidji State University. Minnesota Crookston is just 49 points behind Central Lakes and just 2.5 points back from Bemidji State.



The Golden Eagles are headed into the fourth week of the season with one week remaining after that. Minnesota Crookston will shoot Tues., Oct. 15 at 3 p.m., at the Crookston Gun Club, and Thurs., Oct. 17 at 3 p.m., at the Crookston Gun Club.



Minnesota Crookston was led in week three by Travis Loewen (Babbitt, Minn.) and Corey Mathies (Watkins, Minn.), who each hit 46 of 50 targets on the week. Loewen is tied for 18th in the conference standings, while Mathies is tied for 23rd.



Colton Schrempp (Victoria, Minn.) hit 45 of 50 targets for the week. He is also tied for 23rd in the conference standings. In addition, Steven Thompson (Park River, N.D.) connected on 44 of 50 of his targets, and is tied with Mathies and Schrempp at 23rd.



Josiah Bullivant (Dassel, Minn.), Nick Grams (Belle Plaine, Minn.), Logan Mulder (Alice, N.D.), and Beth Rockensock (Menahga, Minn.) each hit 43 of 50 of their targets. Bullivant is tied for 15th in the conference standings leading all Minnesota Crookston shooters. Grams is currently tied for 39th. Mulder is 72nd, while Rockensock is also tied for 39th.



To round out the top scores for the Golden Eagles, Dan Rowe (Clarissa, Minn.), Madie Wildfeuer (Ormsby, Minn.), and McKena Wilmer (Williams, Minn.) each had 42’s for the week. Rowe is tied for 52nd in the standings. Wildfeuer currently ranks tied for 55th, while Wilmer is tied for 70th.



The Golden Eagles are also slated to have an exhibition Oct. 19 at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D.