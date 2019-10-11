They wrap up regular season Monday at Climax-Fisher.

Thursday evening, the Pirates hosted their final home game of the season, up against Roseau for a best-of-five game. Roseau ended the night with a 3-0 win, all three sets in their favor (25-9, 25-18, 25-8).

Roseau kicked off the game with two double-hits and a cross-court kill, their lead ending at 6-1 with a hit into the net. The Pirates’ first kill, made by Mallorie Sundeen, and an error by Roseau cut the deficit in half to 6-3. Several attacking errors later, Sundeen made a block and the Rams made a kill, making the score 10-6, the Pirates fighting to catch up. However, hitting 19-9, the Pirates struggled to recover, the Rams sweeping the rest of the set 25-9. The second set started off strong for the Pirates, Emma Boll serving an ace, Danielle Boyle making a spiked kill, and Kasey Cwikla’s tip kill all keeping the teams tied at 3-3. The Rams regained the advantage, making several blocks and kills in a row and setting the score to 11-7, a serving error by Roseau leading to an ace by Boll and another kill by Cwikla. Allie Love made a block, an attacking error by Roseau tying the score 13-13. Several Pirate errors and a Rams’ kill extended Roseau’s lead to 16-13, Love cutting the deficit to 17-14 with a block. The set bounced back and forth shortly before Sundeen delivered another kill, Crookston creeping up on the Rams at 20-16. The Rams began a nearly uninterrupted streak straight to the end of the set, winning 25-18.

“Roseau is a very good offense team,” head coach Ashley Stopa said. “We did a great job putting up blocks and playing defense.”

Roseau scored several kills right away, leading at 6-1, Crookston taking a timeout to regroup. The Rams didn’t slow down however, lead growing to 10-3 until Emma Boll broke their streak with a kill, but for every point the Pirates made, the Rams made several. They swept the rest of the set at 25-8, winning the game itself 3-0.

Stopa highlighted the performance of several players. “Kasey Cwikla was doing a great job hitting spots last night. She varied up her hitting and was very effective.” Cwikla made three kills, three blocks, and six digs throughout the game. Emily Funk (8 assists) did a great job moving the ball around,” Stopa also said. “Dani Boyle and Emma Boll played some great defense around some pretty big blocks put up by Allie Love and Mallorie Sundeen.” Boyle ended the night with two kills and fifteen digs; Boll finished with two kills and both Pirate aces scored during the game. Mallorie Sundeen made two kills as well as two blocks, Allie Love making two blocks.

The team will be back on the net on Monday for an away game against Climax-Fisher starting at 7:15 pm, the last match of their regular season.