Venue was changed due to inclement weather.

The University of Minnesota Crookston football team will take on University of Sioux Falls Sat., Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. The game will mark Minnesota Crookston's first game at the Alerus Center since Nov. 10, 2012 when they defeated University of Mary 37-36 in the final game of the season.

The Golden Eagles are 0-5 and looking for their first win of 2019, while Sioux Falls enters the weekend with a 3-2 mark.

SIOUX FALLS (3-2, 2-2 NSIC)

AT MINNESOTA CROOKSTON (0-5, 0-5 NSIC)

SAT.,, OCT. 12 | 12 P.M. C.T. | GRAND FORKS, N.D.

ALERUS CENTER

Radio: 1260 KROX AM/105.7 (Leo Blavin)

Watch: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/crk

Live Stats: https://goldeneaglesports.com/sidearmstats/football/summary

GOLDEN EAGLE TIDBITS

1. Minnesota Crookston returns to the Alerus Center for the first time since Nov. 10, 2012. The Golden Eagles picked up a 37-36 win over University of Mary as Talo Pascal had a one-yard touchdown run as time expired, followed by a game-winning two-point conversion from Golden Eagle great Richard Haley.

2. The Golden Eagles are the second ranked pass defense in the conference coming into the weekend, as they are allowing just 153.0 yards per game through the air. Opponents are averaging 7.1 yards per pass entering Saturday. The Golden Eagles will look to continue to limit the passing game going into this weekend against Sioux Falls.

3. Minnesota Crookston has made huge improvements defensively, as they are limiting teams to 387.8 yards per game. The Golden Eagles have improved from allowing 432.5 yards per game to their opponents. Minnesota Crookston is currently 13th in total defense this season. They are 11th in yards allowed per play at 5.5.

4. Minnesota Crookston has had one of their best seasons in terms of putting pressure on the quarterback. The Golden Eagles currently have 12 sacks on the year, ranking in at eighth in the NSIC. Minnesota Crookston is just two sacks away from tying their season mark from the 2018 slate with 14. the Golden Eagles best mark in recent history was 18 sacks during the 2016 season. Austin Steele has led the way for Minnesota Crookston with three sacks on the year, as he has had an outstanding sophomore season. In addition, Joe Warner has racked up 2.5 sacks, while Ben Branscom has added two sacks.

5. The Golden Eagles have continued to utilize two quarterbacks this season with Jalin Scott and Tristan Robbins. Scott is 35-of-68 on the season for 505 yards with four touchdowns and three

interceptions. Tristan Robbins is 27-of-48 for 427 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Scott and Robbins have also been the leaders for Minnesota Crookston on the ground. Scott has rushed for 181 yards and 2.8 yards per carry, while Robbins has tallied 127 yards on the ground for 2.2 yards per carry.

6. Minnesota Crookston junior Kyler Banks had a strong week for the Golden Eagles against Wayne State. Banks rushed three times for 31 yards for an average of 10.3 yards per carry, and added two catches for 24 yards, including his first career touchdown reception. Banks will look to be a major factor for Minnesota Crookston against Sioux Falls.

7. The Golden Eagle wide receivers have made big play after big play this season. Jonattan Mudd has led the group with a strong senior season. Mudd has 21 receptions for 308 yards with four touchdowns on the year. He has had two games this year with two touchdown receptions. He will look to make a major impact versus Sioux Falls.

8. The Golden Eagles have also received great production in the passing game from Nathan Coy and Andy Groebner. Coy has 15 catches for 228 yards, while Groebner has 11 grabs for 168 yards. The Golden Eagles have also utilized Wyatt K. Shedrick, Eli Solberg, Kyler Banks, Josh Lanasa, Alex Folz, and Shonte Smith in the passing game.

8. The linebacking corps has been crucial for the Golden Eagles. Will Cross has been huge for Minnesota Crookston, as the senior captain missed most of last year due to injury. Cross missed last week with an injury, but is looking to get back into the fray. Cross has 39 tackles this season with four tackles for loss and a half sack.

10. Freshman Tysen White has been the biggest impact freshman for the Golden Eagle. White has continued to show improvement and make plays for the Golden Eagles. White comes in with 34 tackles, which is second on the team. White will look to continue to show improvement for Minnesota

Crookston.

11. Minnesota Crookston is looking for their first home win since a 45-14 win over Minot State University Sat., Nov. 7, 2015.

12. Alex Folz has taken over the punting duties recently for the Golden Eagles. Folz is averaging a 35.3 yards per punt with a long of 49 on six attempts. Nathan McRoberts has also punted this season with an average of 34.8 yards per punt and seven punts inside the 20.

13. The Golden Eagles are seeking their first-ever win over Sioux Falls. Minnesota

Crookston is 0-3 against the Cougars since Sioux Falls joined the NSIC in 2012. The Golden Eagles last played the Cougars on Sept. 23, 2017 with USF earning a 34-0 win in Sioux Falls, S.D.

14. Minnesota Crookston has stayed in games throughout the 2019 season. Now the key is getting over the hump and getting in the win column. The Golden Eagles have improved their margin of defeat from 35.2 to just 22.0 this season, showing great gains this year.

15. In the kicking game, Jared McLemore comes in 2-of-4 on field goals with a long of 34. McLemore has made a quick impact at Minnesota Crookston, as he is already tied for fifth all-time with six field goals and is only a sophomore for the Golden Eagles.

#5StoryLines

1. Can the Golden Eagles capitalize on opportunities offensively?

2. Can the defense slowdown the running game led by Thuro Reisdorfer?

3. Can the Golden Eagles get to the quarterback and force turnovers?

4. Can Minnesota Crookston utilize their big play receivers?

5. Can the Golden Eagles find success like 2012 in the Alerus Center?