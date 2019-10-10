The Pirates take on Section 8A top seed Thief River Falls at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Fargo.

The Pirate girls’ tennis team is perhaps playing its best tennis at the most important time of the season: the Section 8A Tournament.

Thursday, the Pirates kicked off the tournament with a 5-2 win over the Roseau Rams. In their previous two matches against the Rams in the regular season, Crookston and Roseau split.

“The girls played aggressive and confident from top to bottom in the lineup and it showed,” Head Coach Cody Brekken tells the Times.

The tournament is being played indoors at Courts Plus in Fargo. On the heels of their first-round win, the Pirates and their 10-11 record advance to take on the tournament’s top seed, the Thief River Falls Prowlers, at 3:30 p.m.

“We need to believe and play confidently to beat TRF,” Brekken said. “The lineup matchup will be a big factor, so it’ll be fun to see what each of us does.”

Due to concerns about the weather forecast, the individual portion of the section tournament has been postponed to next week.

A 4-0 straight-sets sweep in singles matches propelled the Pirates past the Rams. Although they went 1-2 in doubles, two of the matches went to tiebreakers.

“Our singles spots played well and our doubles are showing huge improvements, as they were very close in the two losses,” Brekken noted.

• At first singles, Pirate Catherine Tiedemann defeated Julia Braaten, 6-3, 6-2.

• At second singles, Pirate Hayden Winjum defeated Ella Trangsrud, 6-1, 6-0.

• At third singles, Pirate Halle Winjum defeated Masynn Janicke, 6-1, 6-4.

• At fourth singles, Pirate Emma Osborn defeated Anika Stoskopf, 6-1, 6-1.

• At first doubles, Pirates Emma Borowicz and Hanna Lindemoen lost to Kiersten Flaig and Lindsay McFarlane, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (9-7).

• At second doubles, Pirates Eden Haller and Emma Gunderson defeated Charlene Grahn and Oliva Urness 6-2, 6-2.

• At third doubles, Pirates Halle Bruggeman and Audrey Harbott lost to Haylee Bennet and Madison Verbout 6-3, 5-7 (10-2).