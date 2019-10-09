The UMN Crookston trap shooting club moved into second place in the USA College Clay Target League after week two. The Golden Eagles had a team score of 382.5 during the second week of competitive shooting, as they moved past Central Lakes College. The Golden Eagles have 700 total points, edging out Central Lakes by 21 points.

Southwest Minnesota Technical College remains in the lead with 1,166 points. Bemidji State is in fourth place with 625 points, while Mitchell Technical Institute has 490 points.

The Golden Eagles showed great improvement in week two. Minnesota Crookston was led by Steven Thompson (Park River, N.D.), who hit 49 of 50 targets. He tied for second for best round in week two. He is tied for 26th in the conference. Josiah Bullivant (Dassel, Minn.) continued his strong shooting, as he put up a 47 on the week. Bullivant is tied for sixth in the 1A-Conference 2 rankings. Beth Rockensock (Menagha, Minn.) and Colton Schrempp (Victoria, Minn.) each hit 46 of 50 targets. Rockensock is tied for 33rd in the conference, while Schrempp is tied for 28th. Nick Grams (Belle Plaine, Minn.) and Karl Kosak (Olivia, Minn.) each picked up 45’s on the week. Grams is tied for 40th in the league, while Kosak is tied for 38th. Travis Loewen (Babbitt, Minn.), Corey Mathies (Watkins, Minn.), Madie Wildfeuer (Ormsby, Minn.), and Jaeden McCleary (Enderlin, N.D.) each hit 44 of 50 targets. Loewen is tied for 22nd in the conference, while Mathies is tied for 33rd. McCleary is tied for 65th. Wildfeuer is tied for 64th in the conference rankings. Minnesota Crookston’s Dan Rowe (Clarissa, Minn.) shot a 43 on the week. Rowe is tied for 49th. The Golden Eagles were rounded out by Sam McGregor (Hastings, Minn.), who hit 40 of 50 targets. McGregor ranks tied for 82nd in the conference.

In week three, Minnesota Crookston shot on Oct. 8 and they’ll shoot again Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Crookston Gun Club a mile north of town.