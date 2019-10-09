The UMN Crookston men’s golf team placed 19 out of 20 teams at the Holiday Inn Express Classic Oct. 7-8 at St. Joseph Country Club in St. Joseph, Mo. The Golden Eagles shot rounds of 326, 312, and 322 for the 5three round tournament.

Minnesota Crookston upended Fort Hays State University by 11 strokes, and fell short of Augustana University by eight strokes. The Golden Eagles best round came in the second round played Monday.

The Golden Eagles were led by Ben Trostad (So., Crookston), who shot rounds of 77, 78, and 81. Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount) improved his standing in rounds two and three as he shot 83, 77, and 78. Keegan Poppenburg (Fr., Esko, Minn.) had his best round in the second frame with a 76. He carded an 84 and an 80 in rounds one and three respectively. Brian Bekkala (Jr., Livonia, Mich.) put up rounds of 86, 81, and 83. Josh Olson (Fr., Roseau, Minn.) rounded out the group with rounds of 82, 83, and 94.

The Golden Eagles will return to play in the spring season as they have wrapped up their tournaments during the fall slate for 2019.