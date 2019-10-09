FOOTBALL - Joseph Ramirez

Coach Scott Butt says: Joseph Ramirez had a the fumble recovery for a touchdown to go ahead. Joseph is a kid that will keep the locker room loose and a lot of fun to coach.

BOYS’ SOCCER - Kaleb Thingelstad

Coach Lon Boike says: Junior Goaltender Kaleb has done an outstanding job this year as a first year goaltender. He is very athletic and quick and has made some outstanding saves this season! He has really progressed into a quality goaltender!

VOLLEYBALL - The Seniors

Coach Ashley Stopa says: Dani Boyle, Sophia Steiner, Allie love, Kasey Cwikla, Jaz Hanson This group of senior girls always bring a smile to practice. They step on the court with the drive to improve and make others around them better. They have made a lasting impact on the program and their teammate. We wish them the best as they move on to their next adventure!

GIRLS’ SOCCER - Olivia Huck & Joslyn Wallace

Coach Sarah Reese says: Olivia is a 10th grade outside defender and Joslyn “Jojo” is a 7th grade defender circulating from outside to center defense. Olivia’s passion for soccer shines through in her words and actions. She is constantly learning more about the game of soccer and provides consistency on the field. She has great field vision and we are confident that each time she touches the ball she will make smart choices. Jojo has stepped up in a big way. While continuing to learn and adjust to Varsity level play, you’d never know she was a 7th grader. She has tenacity, makes great runs and has no fear. Both Olivia and Jojo have great attitudes and always show up with a smile!

GIRLS’ SWIMMING - Naomi Olson

Coach Marley Melbye says: Naomi Olson is this week’s Swimming Pirate of the Week. Naomi has such and determination to learn and improve. Naomi came this to the team with little experience of swimming or competitive swimming. She has worked extremely hard to learn and develop her competitive playbook. With her continued drive and hardworking attitude her swimming career can go far. She continues to impress us with her willingness to tackle any and all new races already swimming the 100 free, 50 free, 200 free, 100 back and 100 breaststroke adding those to her play cards.

GIRLS’ TENNIS - Catherine Tiedemann & Emma Borowicz

Coach Cody Brekken says: Catherine Tiedemann (left) & Emma Borowicz - Catherine and Emma are one of 2 pairs that are competing together in the individual section tournament rescheduled for next week for Wednesday and Thursday. They have had success playing together as they qualified for the state tournament last year and have been refining there doubles play with hopes in returning. These juniors are athletic enough to run and track down balls anywhere on the court, both hit hard balls, and both are smart players in there shot placement and strategy. I'm excited to watch them play.