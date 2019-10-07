They’ll open against Roseau in Fargo on Oct. 10

At Friday’s seeding meeting in Mahnomen for the Section 8A girls’ tennis team tournament, the coaches couldn’t decide who should be the three and four seeds between Crookston and East Grand Forks, so after an extensive debate a coin flip was the determining factor, and the Pirates came out on the short end.

What it all means is that the #4 seed Pirates will open the tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 in Fargo against the #5 seed Roseau Rams.

All of the first-match winners will then square off against each other at 3 and 4 p.m. The Thief River Falls Prowlers were the easy pick for the top seed.

The individual tournament will commence in Fargo Friday morning, Oct. 11. The Pirates will have a half-dozen players competing. Garnering the Pirates’ highest seed are the doubles tandem of juniors Catherine Tiedemann and Emma Borowicz, who advanced to state in 2018.

Head Coach Cody Brekken says coin flips at seeding meetings is actually quite common, and, he added, it’s understandable that the coaches couldn’t choose between the Pirates and Green Wave. “We split during the regular season, tied in a quad in points, and beat and lost to the same section teams and other common opponents,” he noted.

Come Thursday, the Pirates will have to focus on one match at a time, Brekken said. “The girls are in good spirits as we get closer to the tournament,” he said. “We never get a stretch like this to get this much practice in, so it’s been nice to get to work on some specifics. The girls have been playing good, confident tennis as of late, which is good to see at the end of the year.”