Several Pirates swim in events unfamiliar to them.

Thursday evening, the Pirate girls swimming team hosted a meet against the Fosston-Bagley swim team, losing 106-53.

The meet was unusual in that several of the girls were entered in events other than their usual areas, though several of the girls performed well in their new categories, placing second in both relay races. Head coach Marley Melbye said, “We started thinking about second races, and the options the girls had. We wanted to start testing them before the end of the year, see what they’d have the best chance of success in.”

Melbye highlighted Madison Hoiland’s performance, competing in the 100-meter breaststroke instead of her usual 50-meter freestyle, still placing first with a time of 1:28:12. She also entered in the 200-meter IM, placing second with a time of 3:00:76.

Claire Oman tried her hand at the 50-meter freestyle, taking second in the 50-meter as well as the 100-meter freestyle, as Melbye noted. Fallon Johnson also did well in her 400-meter freestyle race, according to her coach. “Her time may not reflect it, but she has been learning, getting stronger.” Mackenzie Aamoth also performed well in both the 100-meter backstroke and the 100-meter butterfly, taking second in both.

The Pirates dive back in for their next meet on Saturday October 12th at Grand Rapids for the Section 8A True Team Meet.