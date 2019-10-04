Assistant Coach Anna Brekken says the girls came out strong on Senior Night.

Thursday night, on a muddy field and a chilly day, the Pirates won a landslide victory against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, winning 7-1. Having been the last regular season game, the Pirates hosted the Walker team on the Crookston fields. It was Senior Night for the Pirates, marking the last night all the seniors will play a home game together.

In the first half, the Pirates’ held tight to the lead and the ball, having 13 goal shots, Cassie Solheim making the first goal of the game with a close-range shot at the twenty minute mark. Only a few minutes later, Solheim chipped another goal in, assisted by Aleah Bienek. Without Walker making a single attempt at the Pirate goal, the second half ended 2-0 in the Pirates’ favor.

“The girls came out really strong at the beginning of the game and really held possession for most of the match,” assistant coach Anna Brekken stated, as Coach Reese was out of town at the time of the game. “We had to adjust a bit to the extremely wet field conditions, but once they figured out the slow field conditions, we were able to keep the ball at our feet and manage the game.”

The second half started off with an immediate goal by Makenze Epema, assisted by Dillynn Wallace, 25 seconds into the half. Fifteen minutes later, Keona Arnold made the fourth goal, assisted again by Wallace. Two more goals with two minutes between each, including a hattrick made by Cassie Solheim. One more goal by Solheim and assisted by Clara Meyer capped off the Pirates’ scoring, though Walker chipped a goal within the last minute.

Brekken highlighted several of the players for their outstanding performance. “Dillynn had a great game, turning the ball very well when Walker put pressure on and really being an attacking defender. She carried the ball well on her feet with composure and played great through balls to her attackers which resulted in 2 assists.”

Brekken also praised Cassie Solheim’s decision making skills for control of the ball and her multiple goals, as well as Sophie Sanders for consistent quality of play throughout the season, switching the field, and several good corner kicks.

Cassie Solheim led the way with three goals and an assist, followed by Clara Meyer with two. Makenze Epema and Keona Arnold each made a goal, the latter also making an assist. Dillynn Wallace made two assists, Danielle Haake and Aleah Bienek each making one assist as well.

“Overall, it was a great senior night,” Brekken said. “We are lucky to have some great senior leaders on our team and we were happy to be able to start them all and give them quality time in their last home soccer game.”

The girls will return to the field on Tuesday, October 8th, for the first Section 8A playoff round. While their next opponent isn’t determined yet, it will be an away game.