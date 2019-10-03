In the National League, don't dismiss the Nationals, either.

October is here, and that means playoff baseball. The postseason started off with a bang, as the Nationals came from behind to beat the Brewers 4-3 in the National League Wild Card Game. The Nationals were down two runs in the eighth inning, when twenty year old Juan Soto came up to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded. Soto hit a single into right feild, scoring three runs, and giving the Nationals the win. Washington will now play the Dodgers in the NLDS.

On Thursday, the Braves and Cardinals begin their series. In Game one, Dallas Keuchel will start for the Braves, and Miles Mikolas will start for the Cardinals. The Braves are slightly favored to win the series. The Braves have some injury concerns to their stars, but Freddie Freeman, Josh Donaldson, and Ronald Acuna Jr. are choosing to play through them. Atlanta has not played great as of late, so hopefully they do not carry their poor play into the postseason. Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty has been on fire since the all star break, with an ERA of .91 in that stretch.

The second game this Thursday is the Nationals and Dodgers. After two straight World Series appearances from the Dodgers, and a dominant regular season, they are hungry to finally win the World Series. Don’t forget about the Nationals though, especially after their miraculous wild card win. If the Dodgers look past them, the Nats could ride their momentum and upset the Dodgers.

In the American League Division Series, The Rays will play the Astros, and the Twins will play the Yankees. After their Wild Card win over Oakland, the Rays will play the Houston Astros, who are the top overall seed of the postseason. The Rays are huge underdogs, and Justin Verlander and the Astros stellar hitting lineup will likely be too much for the Rays to handle.

The second series in the American League is the Twins and Yankees. A major storyline in this matchup is the home runs. The Twins easily broke the Major League record for homers in a season with 307. The previous record was 267, set by the Yankees last year. If the Twins keep up their home runs, I see them beating the Yankees in a close series.