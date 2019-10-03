UMC Women's Soccer looks to get their first win on upcoming road trip.

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team is set to trek to Marshall, Minn., and Sioux Falls, S.D. for two road tilts in the NSIC this weekend. The Golden Eagles are looking to get a result and break their 0-5 (0-4 NSIC) mark. They will take on Southwest Minnesota State University Fri., Sept. 4 at 3 p.m., and University of Sioux Falls, Sun., Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. The game at Sioux Falls will be a reunion for Head Coach Kyle Halfpop, who was an assistant for three seasons for the Cougars under Head Coach Brittany Domino.



This Weekend

Minnesota Crookston (0-5, 0-4 NSIC) at Southwest Minnesota State (5-1, 3-1 NSIC)

Schwan Regional Event Center

Live Stats - https://smsumustangs.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/smsu/



Minnesota Crookston (0-5, 0-4 NSIC) at Sioux Falls (1-5-1, 1-2-1 NSIC)

USF Sports Complex

Live Stats - https://usfcougars.com/sidearmstats/wsoc/summary

Video - https://portal.stretchinternet.com/siouxfalls/



Minnesota Crookston Tidbits



The Golden Eagles come into the weekend with a 0-5 (0-4 NSIC). Minnesota Crookston had some great moments on the weekend, as they looked to improve and take the next step. The Golden Eagles will still look to string together their great moments and generate more on the offensive end, as they push forward on the season.



Minnesota Crookston is averaging 4.2 shots per game paced by Maggie Peterson (Jr., F, Princeton, Minn.), who has eight shots with six shots on goal. Peterson has been the key for the Golden Eagles on offense, after scoring a beautiful goal last Friday against Winona State University to tie up the game 1-1. Peterson has a .750 shots on goal percentage. Samantha Donnay (Fr., MF, Princeton, Minn.) comes in with one assist. Vanessa Shelton (Jr., MF/F, Tacoma, Wash.) has generated chances with three shots and two shots on goal. Mataya Mierzejewski (So., MF, Woodbury, Minn.) comes in with five shots and two shots on goal.



Minnesota Crookston has been anchored in their back line by Paige Pettit (Sr., D, St. Michael, Minn.), Sarah Hall (Jr., D, Sammamish, Wash.), and Katie Emmett (Jr., D, Bohermeen, Ireland). The Golden Eagles have allowed 11.8 shots on goal per game. Their opponents have 122 shots on the season, but the majority of those shots are from significant distance.



In net, Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario) has a 2.95 goals against average with 45 saves. DiMario Done is just seven saves away from surpassing Ashley Holland for seventh all-time in saves at Minnesota Crookston.



Projected Starters (Based on Last Week’s Line-Up)

Jr. GK 1 Athena DiMario Done (5-8, Windsor, Ontario)

Sr. D 10 Jacqueline Burke (5-5, Anchorage, Alaska)

Jr. D 12 Katie Emmett (Bohermeen, Ireland)

Jr. D 13 Sarah Hall (5-8, Sammamish, Wash.)

Sr. D 19 Paige Pettit (5-8, St. Michael, Minn.)

So. D 15 Kiya Gere (5-9, Vancouver, Wash.)

So. MF 18 Mataya Mierzejewski (5-11, Woodbury, Minn.)

So. MF 4 Tyler Goodwin (5-1, Covina, Calif.)

Fr. MF 7 Samantha Donnay (Princeton, Minn.)

Jr. MF 1 Vanessa Shelton (5-0, Tacoma, Wash.)

Jr. F 3 Maggie Peterson (5-3, Princeton, Minn.)



Southwest Minnesota State Preview



The Mustangs enter the weekend with a 5-1 (3-1 NSIC) mark. Southwest Minnesota State defeated Minnesota State University Moorhead, 2-1, and Northern State University, 1-0, on the road last weekend.



Southwest Minnesota State has notched 43 shots on goal for 7.2 shots on goal per game. The Mustangs have been limiting on defense, as they have held their foes to just 4.2 shots on goal per tilt. The Mustangs have 10 goals, and have held their opponents to just five on the season.



Southwest Minnesota State has been propelled by Alex Lotts with two goals and three assists. Lotts has three shots on goal on the season. Erin Fisher has chipped in three goals, while Abbey Hoisington has notched two goals and an assist. Alli Miskowiec leads the squad in chances with 20 shots and 11 shots on goal. Miskowiec has one goal and two assists.



In net, Amanda Haimes has a 0.83 goals against average with 20 saves with three shutouts on the 2019 slate.



Sioux Falls Preview



USF enters the week with a 1-5-1 (1-2-1 NSIC) tally. Sioux Falls defeated MSU Moorhead 1-0 and fell 2-0 to Northern State last weekend.



The Cougars have two goals on the season with an average of six shots per game and 3.7 shots on goal per tilt. Sioux Falls has allowed 10 goals on the year with 15.3 shots per game and 8.9 shots on goal per game.



USF has goals from Alexis Naujokaitis, and Jaycie Dillenburg. Lily McKown comes in with one assist. Mckayla Philippi and McKown each have five shots on goal for the year. Kassidy Graber and Dillenburg have chipped in three shots on goal.



Alexis Wemhoff has notched the most minutes in net. She has a 0.68 goals against average with 29 saves. Brayden Paul has a 2.16 goals against average and has tallied six saves on the season, while Holli Knudsen has tallied a 2.48 goals against average with six saves on the year.





