Postseason gets underway Oct. 8.

The Pirate boys’ soccer team wrapped up its regular season Tuesday in East Grand Forks, losing 3-0 to the Green Wave on the turf. The loss put an end to the Pirates’ two-match winning streak.

The Pirates finish the regular season with a 2-12 record. They’ll begin the Section 8A playoffs on Tuesday, October 8. Although the opponent has yet to be determined, they could find themselves traveling to East Grand Forks once again to face the Green Wave, who finished their regular season with a 5-5-1 record.

“We need to improve a bit more on the defensive end by next Tuesday,” Head Coach Lon Boike said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the playoffs.”

On the stat sheet, Tuesday’s game was pretty even. Crookston junior net-minder Kaleb Thingelstad stopped 13 shot on goal, while his counterpart in the Green Wave goal, Drew Kallock, stopped a dozen Pirate shots.

“Overall, it was a pretty good match,” Boike said. “I see overall marked improvement as we head into the playoffs.”

East Grand Forks’ first goal was a bit unfortunate, Boike said, as they seemed to get a friendly bounce, or at least one that was unexpectedly high, from the artificial turf. A shot from long range bounced hard and high over Thingelstad’s head – he was able to get a hand on the ball, but not enough to stop it – to put the Green Wave up.

Around three minutes before halftime, East Side scored their second goal on what Boike said was a defensive breakdown on marking up. On the first two goals, “A bad bounce and a defensive mistake cost us,” he said.