Minot State Beavers win 24-16.

The UMN Crookston Golden Eagles football team is still looking for its first win of the season after dropping their homecoming game to the Minot State Beavers 24-16 Saturday at Ed Widseth Field.

The Beavers scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the game, but the Golden Eagles stormed back to tie the game on a pass over the middle from quarterback Jaylin Scott to wide receiver Jonattan Mudd, who got the pass around midfield and out-raced Beaver defenders to the end zone.

The Golden Eagles for most of the first half were winning the field position battle and were putting productive drives together. But untimely penalties stopped their drives, and they also had a muffed field goal attempt when the snap was low.

The game turned in Minot State's favor in the third quarter when they forced a Golden Eagle three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half and the Golden Eagle punter mishandled the snap and was tackled near midfield. The Beavers scored a touchdown to go up 24-7 on their subsequent possession.

UMN Crookston kicked a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and had a chance to make it a one-score game with just under 7 minutes left, but quarterback Tristan Robbins was picked off by the Beavers in the end zone. The Golden Eagles added a touchdown in the final minute.