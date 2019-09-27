Barnesville sweeps Crookston in volleyball.

Thursday evening ended with another difficult loss for the Pirates, the Trojans sweeping the game 3-0 in a best of five match, set scores being 25-11, 25-12, 25-18. The game was primarily a bout of Trojan streaks and the Pirates’ attempting to close the gap.



In the first set, the Trojans took the first three points before an error and Jasmin Hanson’s first kill, followed right away by a Trojan streak of seven points. The Pirates closed the gap to half, trailing 10-5, the Trojans claiming the next four points. Another Pirate point was made before Barnesville scored straight to 25, winning the set.



In the second set, Barnesville once again took the first few points before Hanson responded with yet another kill. Allie Love scored a kill not long after that brought the score to 8-4, only for the Trojans to pull ahead again and finish the set 25-12.



The third set was much more even, Barnesville making five errors at the start, Crookston taking their first lead with 6-0, only increasing to 9-3 with another Hanson kill and an ace made by Emily Boll. However, five points streaked by for the Trojans, taking the lead 11-10, the two trading points until several kills by the Trojans evened out the score at 16-14 in their favor, sweeping the rest of the game to end at 25-18.



Jasmin Hanson totaled at four kills by the end of the game. Emma Boll was close behind with three kills and the only ace for the Pirates. Danielle Boyle made 16 digs, followed by Rylee Solheim. Emily Funk made four assists, Sophia Steiner close behind with three.



The Pirates return to the court tomorrow, Saturday the 28th, for their second chance at the Barnesville Tournament, starting at 9 AM.



