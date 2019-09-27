They'll take on Park Rapids at 10 a.m. and Roseau at 1 p.m.

The Crookston Pirate girls’ tennis team on Saturday will host a triangular against Park Rapids and Roseau. The Pirates will take on the Panthers at 10 a.m. and the Rams at 1 p.m. at the Crookston High School tennis court complex.



The Pirates will be coming off the Northwest Quadrangular in Thief River Falls on Wednesday at which they tied for second place. The host Prowlers took first with 18 points, followed by Crookston and East Grand Forks with 9 points each. Moorhead came in fourth with 4 points.



The biggest bright spot for the Pirates was a 3-0 day for sophomore Emma Osborn at fourth singles, which earned her a first-place finish.



Here’s how the rest of the day played out for the Pirates:



• At first singles, junior Catherine Tiedemann went 2-1 for a third place finish.

• At second singles, sophomore Hayden Winjum went 1-2 to finish fourth.

• At third singles, eighth-grader Halle Winjum went 1-2 to finish third.

• At fourth singles, Osborn went undefeated and took first.

• At first doubles, sophomore Hanna Lindemoen and senior Eden Haller went 1-2 and finished third.

• At second doubles, eighth-grader Emma Gunderson and freshman Halle Bruggeman went 1-2 and finished third.

• At third doubles, senior Audrey Harbott and eight-grader Brekken Tull went 0-3 and finished fourth.