EGF prevails 2-0.
The Pirate eighth-grade volleyball team this week took on the East Grand Forks Green Wave in the CHS gym and lost 2-0. Crookston's record is now 2-7, with five matches left.
The Pirate 7th and 8th grade teams are coached by Brandi Nesseth and Katie Engelstad.
"The season is going good for us; we are learning a lot and improving every day," Engelstad tells the Times, adding that they've been battling injuries and illness. "They are doing great adjusting each game."
The eighth-grade roster is:
17 Kristine Bernd
Emily Boucher (libero)
19 Isabella Gutierrez
18 Marissa Haugen
7 Jasmine Perala
15 Madisyn Sanders
23 Brooke Simpkins
2 McKenzie Funk
3 Joey Nesseth