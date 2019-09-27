Times Report

Friday

Sep 27, 2019 at 12:12 PM


EGF prevails 2-0.

The Pirate eighth-grade volleyball team this week took on the East Grand Forks Green Wave in the CHS gym and lost 2-0. Crookston's record is now 2-7, with five matches left.

The Pirate 7th and 8th grade teams are coached by Brandi Nesseth and Katie Engelstad.

"The season is going good for us; we are learning a lot and improving every day," Engelstad tells the Times, adding that they've been battling injuries and illness. "They are doing great adjusting each game."

The eighth-grade roster is:

17        Kristine Bernd

Emily Boucher (libero)

19        Isabella Gutierrez

18        Marissa Haugen

7          Jasmine Perala

15        Madisyn Sanders

23        Brooke Simpkins

2          McKenzie Funk

3          Joey Nesseth