EGF prevails 2-0.

The Pirate eighth-grade volleyball team this week took on the East Grand Forks Green Wave in the CHS gym and lost 2-0. Crookston's record is now 2-7, with five matches left.

The Pirate 7th and 8th grade teams are coached by Brandi Nesseth and Katie Engelstad.

"The season is going good for us; we are learning a lot and improving every day," Engelstad tells the Times, adding that they've been battling injuries and illness. "They are doing great adjusting each game."

The eighth-grade roster is:

17 Kristine Bernd



Emily Boucher (libero)



19 Isabella Gutierrez



18 Marissa Haugen



7 Jasmine Perala



15 Madisyn Sanders



23 Brooke Simpkins



2 McKenzie Funk



3 Joey Nesseth