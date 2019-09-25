It’s their second win of the season; next up is Hibbing at home on Friday

Tuesday evening, the girls soccer team had a game against the Pelican Rapids Vikings at their home field by CHS.

What started out with a goal from the opposing team within thirty seconds ended with a Crookston win of 6-2. The Pirate girls will return on Friday Sept. 27 for an away game in Hibbing at 3:30.

The game started out on a harsh note for the Pirates, Pelican Rapids’ Tatianna Wiley scored immediately. The Pirates came with a vengeance however, Cassie Solheim scoring before the ten minute mark, assisted by Sophie Sanders. Solheim scored a solo goal another eight minutes later. Solheim also made two assists in the latter half of the game.

Makenze Epema, assisted by Anke Wiersma, made a goal at the twenty-five minute mark, followed five minutes later by a goal made by Clara Meyer, assisted by Keona Arnold.

Just before halftime, Pelican Rapids made one more goal just before the horn sounded.

The second half was highly defensive, though Epema made two more goals assisted by Cassie Solheim, one being a hattrick score, ending out the game 6-2 in the Pirates’ favor. Reese Swanson, the Pirates goalkeeper, made 6 saves throughout the game.