Football: Brady Wisk

Coach Scott Butt says: Brady Wisk. Brady is an under sized athlete that plays with a ton of heart. Brady is a joy to coach.

Butt also recommended some Pirate Parents/Fans of the Week. I have 3 parents that left the game friday to go pickup the pizzas because place closed at 9pm and we started an hour late. I would like to thank them. Jason Tangquist,Mike Winger,and Pastor Greg Isaackson.They were great help for us.

Volleyball: Jasmine Haglund

Coach Ashley Stopa says: Jasmine is a stellar manager that went above and beyond to make our annual varsity tournament run. She always makes it to practice, even the super early ones, ready to help out!

Boys Soccer: Isiah Barlow

Coach Lon Boike says: Isiah Barlow, Senior, Defense Captain Isiah has done a great job this year on the back line defense. He brings many years of experience, and is a good role model to the younger players on the team.

Girls Soccer: Kenze Epema

Coach Sarah Reese says: Kenze Epema, Junior, Forward Attacker - Epema is a jack of all trades- she can play any position and transitions seamlessly. This past week she has played forward, midfield and defense. She is always willing to play wherever we ask. Kenze is a poised, smart player. She has great spatial awareness, is a playmaker and gives 110% at practice and games.

Girls Swimming: Victoria Proulx

Coach Marley Melbye says: Victoria Proulx is this week’s Swimming Pirate of the Week. Victoria is one of the leaders on our team. She works hard to ensure all the girls are included, invited and backs are patted when they need it. Victoria is a person who gives all she can and works hard to be the best she can be. This season has been a challenge for Victoria with her shoulders causing her to not go as strong or as hard as she would like. But Victoria continues to fight to race as much as she can and to have the best times that she can. Victoria continues to cut time in both her 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Girls Tennis: Hayden Winjum and Emma Borowicz

Coach Cody Brekken says: Hayden has had a great showing this year playing within the top 2 spots this year. She has made steady improvements in her game from the start of the year to now in both physically and mentally. Hayden is an all-around athlete that can put any ball hit to her back across to her opponent. She has recently played #2 singles against Detroit Lakes and Bemidji and won both of those contests.



Coach Brekken says: Emma has primarily played #1 doubles for the pirates but has also played some #2 and #3 singles as well. Emma also being the all-around athlete that she is, has shown renewed vigor and have been hustling around the court in practice and late in matches. Emma shows strengths in her net play, return game, and her overall doubles strategy. In her recent matches she as well beat Detroit Lakes and Bemidji at the #1 doubles spot with Emma Osborn.