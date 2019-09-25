Hoiland continues to dominate her two top events

It was more of the same Tuesday for the Crookston Pirates girls’ swimming team: With a small roster they predictably came up short in the overall scoring column in dual against the Warroad/Roseau swimming cooperative at the Warroad pool, but the Pirates individually continue to place high and break season-best times.

The Pirates lost the dual 126-51.

Sophomore Madison Hoiland continued her run of excellent swimming, finishing first once again in the 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter freestyle. Although that marked the Pirates’ two lone first-place finishes on the day, the 200-meter medley relay team comprised of Mackenzie Aamoth, Hoiland, Claire Oman and Fallon Johnson took second place, and Johnson earned an individual second place finish in the 200-meter freestyle. Johnson also finished second in the 500-meter freestyle.

Perhaps the number that jumped off the scoring sheet the most in Warroad was courtesy of Oman, a sophomore, who trimmed a massive 11 seconds in the 200-meter individual medley. She took second with a time of 2:50.78.

There were plenty of other second-place finishes to go around. Aamoth had two seconds in the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke, and Oman took second in the 100-meter freestyle. In addition, Johnson, Aamoth, Oman and Hoiland finished second in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

The Pirates will be back in the water at the Crookston Community Pool on Thursday, Sept. 26 when they host the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a dual.