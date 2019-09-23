The University of Minnesota Duluth used two goals in each half to defeat the University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team 4-0. Friday’s game was the NSIC opener for the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-2 with Friday’s result. Minnesota Crookston improves to 3-1-0 (1-0-0). The game Friday was played in extremely foggy conditions at James S. Malosky Stadium in Duluth, Minn., making it difficult to see throughout Friday’s tilt.

The Golden Eagles were credited with any official shots but did have at least six dangerous opportunities on the offensive end, in which they generated some opportunity.

Minnesota Duluth notched 14 shots overall with eight shots on goal. The Bulldogs were able to generate chances with five corner kicks, while Minnesota Crookston was unable to win a corner on the game.

The Bulldogs were led by a goal and an assist by Emily Hinz.

Minnesota Duluth got on the scoreboard first in the 11th minute as Hinz found Mikayla Iaquinto for the goal.

The Bulldogs added to their lead less than a minute later as Hinz put one in the back of the net to extend the lead to 2-0.

Minnesota Crookston was strong defensively in the final 34 minutes of the first half as they limited the Bulldogs to three shots on goal. Minnesota Duluth went into the half with a 2-0 advantage.

The game remained 2-0 for the early going of the second half as the defense held off the Bulldogs. Minnesota Duluth pushed the lead to 3-0 when Haley Ford scored off a Mandy Conkel assist.

UMD didn’t add another tally until the final three minutes of the game when Tiana Degrande scored.

Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario) had four saves on the game.

Sophia Grenz of Minnesota Duluth had the clean slate and no saves for the Bulldogs.

Minnesota Duluth was led by two shots on goal apiece by Holly Kaboord and Nan Glinsek.

The Golden Eagles will return to the pitch Sun., Sept. 22 at 1 p.m., at St. Cloud State University at Husky Stadium in St. Cloud, Minn.



HUSKIES TOOK THE TILT

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team put up a clean sheet with a 0-0 tie at half before allowing two second-half goals to St. Cloud State University. The Huskies ultimately took the tilt 2-0 with goals in the 46th minute and 55th minute as they grabbed the early momentum in the second half.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-3, but continue to show improvement under Head Coach Kyle Halfpop. St. Cloud State improves to 2-1-2 with Sunday’s result.

Minnesota Crookston turned away chances in the first half led by Athena DiMario Done (Jr., GK, Windsor, Ontario), who had 10 saves on 17 shot attempts by the Huskies in the opening period. The Golden Eagles were able to stay right with a strong St. Cloud State squad.

DiMario Done allowed two goals with 14 saves on the game. She is currently eighth all-time in saves with 144. DiMario Done needs 27 saves to surpass Ashley Holland in seventh.

Minnesota Crookston was led offensively by Mataya Mierzejewski (So., D, Woodbury, Minn.), who had a shot on goal.

St. Cloud State was propelled off the bench by Tatyna Gusakow with two goals. Claire Shea added two assists. Brooke Bares, Mia Giorgi, Harper DeMay, and Gusakow all had two shots on goal apiece. The Huskies were credited with 32 shots overall with 16 on goal.

St. Cloud State put their first shot on frame in the first minute as a Monica Majeski shot was turned away by DiMario Done.

Minnesota Crookston’s best opportunity on the game came on a Mierzejewski shot that was saved by Zoe Welsh.

From a stretch of 13:22 and 21:29, the Huskies had four shots on goal.

St. Cloud State added five more shots on goal in the final 15 minutes of the first frame, but no shots were successful as the two squads went into the break tied 0-0.

The Huskies ended the scoreless tie early in the second half as with 45:24 on the clock, Shea found Gusakow for the goal to move the lead to 1-0.

After a Shea shot was saved with 54:07 on the clock, Gusakow put away her second goal of the game to extend the lead to 2-0.

Minnesota Crookston’s defense limited the Huskies to just three shots on goal the rest of the way, but they were unable to get on the scoreboard as they fell 2-0.

The Golden Eagles host Winona State University Fri., Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. in Crookston, Minn., as they open up the Homecoming weekend for Minnesota Crookston athletics.