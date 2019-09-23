The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team competed Sat., Sept. 21 at the St. Olaf Invitational at the St. Olaf Cross Country Trails in Northfield, Minn. The Golden Eagles placed 10th in a deep field as they had an average of 35:44.7 on the race.

The Golden Eagles were paced by Peter Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.), who clocked in at 33:33/5 for the 8K. Paul Hendrickx (Jr., Butler, Minn.) finished the race in 34:56.9. Manpreet Singh (Punjab, India) clocked in at 35:24.9. Anthony Kampa (Jr., St. Cloud, Minn.) ran the 8K in 36:34.7, while Yeonshik You (Jr., Seoul, South Korea) finished the race in 38:13.3.

St. Olaf won their home race with an average of 26:55.8, besting University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The race was won by Connor Dolan of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a time of 26:24.8, as he beat out Simon Berube of University of Manitoba by nine seconds.

Men’s Golden Eagles Cross Country return to action at the Dordt College Cross Country Invitational Sat., Oct. 12 in Sioux Center, Iowa.