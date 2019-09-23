The University of Minnesota Crookston football played a gritty tilt with Bemidji State University on a rain-drenched Ed Widseth Field Saturday. The Beavers ultimately won the Hubcap Trophy for the seventh-straight year with a 27-10 victory.

Bemidji State went 7-4 last season and had out-scored Minnesota Crookston 125-0 in the last two years. The Golden Eagles matched the Beavers toe-to-toe throughout Saturday’s game. The UMN Crookston Golden Eagles had 255 yards of offense compared to just 213 for the Beavers in the first half as they held a strong Bemidji State offense at bay.

Bemidji State moves to 3-0 with Saturday’s win, while Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-3. Minnesota Crookston is averaging 230 yards per game offensively and limiting opponents to 376 yards per game. The Golden Eagles defense is limiting opponents to 56 yards less per game than during the 2018 season.

Minnesota Crookston’s defense had two sacks to add to their eight sacks on the season. The Golden Eagles are just four sacks shy of last year’s total for the unit.

Minnesota Crookston was led by the aerial attack as they finished with 235 through the air on their way to 306 total yards of offense. The Golden Eagles utilized two quarterbacks in the game. Jalin Scott (Sr., QB, Houston, Texas) was 9-of-18 for 132 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. Tristan Robbins (So., QB, Muskegon, Mich.) was 5-of-12 for 103 yards with two interceptions.

The top target on the game was Jonattan Mudd (Sr., WR, Gardena, Calif.) with four catches for 66 yards. Andy Groebner (So., WR, Andover, Minn.) added three catches for 59 yards. Eli Solberg (R-Fr., WR, Rogers, Minn.) had a breakout game with two catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Solberg collected his first touchdown of his career on a 38-yard strike from Scott.

On the ground, Scott paced the squad with nine rushes for 36 yards. Joseph Eubanks (Jr., RB, Gilbert, Ariz.) added four carries for 14 yards.

Defensively, Will Cross (R-Sr., LB, Turtle Lake, Wis.) led Minnesota Crookston with 13 tackles and a tackle for loss. Tysen White (Fr., DB, McFarland, Wis.) had a breakout game with 11 tackles, while Trevor Long, Jr. (R-Sr., LB, Brooklyn Park, Minn.) added nine tackles. Ben Branscom (R-Jr., DL, Woodbury, Minn.) finished with eight tackles and a sack, while Austin Steele (R-So., LB, La Crosse, Wis.) finished with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

Osayi Onaghinor (R-Jr., DB, Sacramento, Calif.) and Johnson Fallah (R-Fr., DB, Brooklyn Park, Minn.) each added interceptions on the day.

Minnesota Crookston looked to have a touchdown early in the fourth quarter as Eubanks broke out on the edge on an option run, but a Golden Eagle holding penalty would push the Golden Eagles back and force a punt.

The Beavers put a stamp on the win as they went 55 yards on 11 plays ending with Frye’s second touchdown rush of the game to widen the gap to 27-10.

Minnesota Crookston returns to the gridiron for their Homecoming tilt Saturday, Sept. 28 against Minot State University at 12 p.m. from Ed Widseth Field.