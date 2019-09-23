The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team sat in 12th after the first round at the Ramada Mustang Invite at the Marshall Golf Club in Marshall, Minn. The Golden Eagles shot a 402 in the opening round. Minnesota Crookston carded their second best round of the 2019-20 season.

The Golden Eagles were led by Allison Bot (Jr., Minneota, Minn.), who shot a 93 on the round. Bot shot her low round of 2019. Peyton Hennen (Fr., Morris, Minn.) carded a 97 on the first round. Hennen carded her second-best round of the campaign. Anna Olson (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) finished the first round with a 100. Madi Andring (Fr., Hawley, Minn.) carded a 112, while Marlee Steffes (So., Fertile, Minn.) put up a round of 117.

Augustana University was in first place with a score of 302. The Vikings are nine strokes ahead of Minnesota State University. Hannah Hankinson is leading the field with a 72. She is two strokes ahead of her teammate Alex Stone.

Minnesota Crookston wrapped up play at the Ramada Mustang Invite Sun., Sept. 22 in Marshall, Minn.