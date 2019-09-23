Butt: Road game at Hawley Sept. 27 ‘very winnable’

A week after hanging tough with #9-ranked West Central Area before losing in the closing seconds, things got no easier for the Pirate football squad as they traveled to Barnesville Friday night to take on the #2-ranked team in state Class AA. The Pirate defense was able to stop Barnesville on downs on their opening drive, but from that point on, it looked a lot like the second-best team in Minnesota taking on a team in Crookston that’s still in search of its first win of the season.

Barnesville scored early and often in the first half on their way to a 57-0 victory. Barnesville pulled some starters in the third quarter, which allowed the Pirates to move the ball some while also slowing down their offense, and by the fourth quarter pretty much all of the back-ups on both teams saw extended action.

“I think there are some things we can learn from the game, but for the most part we are going to move on,” Head Coach Scott Butt said. “The kids were very disappointed and I think they will rebound this week. We got beat by a very good football team.”

Butt said before the season that this year’s schedule for the Pirates looked especially stout. The degree of difficulty may have peaked Friday in Barnesville, but Butt stressed that Pirates are going to have to be on their game if they have any plans of entering the win column.

The Pirates travel Friday to Hawley to take on the Nuggets in what Butt says is a “very winnable game.”

“The biggest thing now is we cannot relax and say, ‘Well, it gets easier now,’” the coach said. “We have to work harder and prepare for the last four games that we really need to win.”

Asked about any bright spots he saw in the game, especially when some of the younger, less experienced Pirates got on the field, Butt said there were some encouraging signs.

“I thought we had some young kids go out and show us some good stuff,” he said. “I liked a lot what I saw from Jaren Bailey. I thought Brady Wisk showed very well in the game. It was also a lot of fun to watch kids like Hunter Knutson and George Widman V.”