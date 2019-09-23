The University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles volleyball team welcomed in No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul Friday in for the home opener of the 2019 season.

The Golden Bears defeated the Golden Eagles in three sets (25-11, 25-17, 25-16).

With the win, the Golden Bears improve to 7-2 (1-0 NSIC), while the Golden Eagles fall to 2-7 (0-1 NSIC).



UMC Key Players

• Porsha Porath, 9 kills, 35 total attacks, 4 digs

• Sydney Kruisselbrink, 12 assists

• Katie Lienemann, 7 digs



Set One

In set one, UMC was down 5-2, before Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) got her first of nine kills on the night to cut the lead to 5-3.

Later on in the set, Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr., S, Rochester, Minn.) made it 10-8 with a kill of her own. After that point, the Golden Bears took control of the first set, to win 25-11.



Set Two

In set two, the Golden Eagles learned from the first stanza and made it a back and forth affair for much of the set.

The Golden Eagles came in fast with a Kruisselbrink service ace. The set continued as the Golden Eagles tied it with a Katie Lienemann (Jr., DS/Lib., Rosemount, Minn.) kill and got as close as 23-17 after a Hannah Stark (So., OH, Esko, Minn.) kill, but CSP scored the final two points to win 25-17.



Set Three

UMC used Golden Bear errors to take a 3-2 lead early on in set three. After a Porath kill tied the game back at four, the score was tied at five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

UMC scored four-straight to take a 17-13 lead, before a Makenna Berger service error got the Golden Eagles back within three at 17-14. CSP answered with four-straight points to take a 21-14 lead, a lead that proved to be too much for the Golden Eagles, who fell in set three 25-16.



ALUMNI GAME

The Golden Eagles hosted Minnesota State for their alumni game Saturday afternoon. They battled hard and won the second set in exciting fashion, but ultimately fell to the Mavericks in four sets (14-25, 27-25, 21-25, 9-25).

Minnesota Crookston falls to 2-8 (0-2 NSIC), while the Mavericks improve to 9-1 (2-0 NSIC).



UMC Key Players

• Porsha Porath, 13 kills, 42 total attacks, 6 digs

• Sabrina Leuer, 5 kills, 18 total attacks, .222 attack percentage

• Sydney Kruisselbrink, 21 assists, 2 service aces



Set One

The Mavericks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but Hannah Stark (So., OH, Esko, Minn.) got the Golden Eagles on the board with a kill right down the line to make it 3-1.

Down 10-4, UMC stormed back helped by Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.). The Mavericks took control after that point, to win set one, 25-14.



Set Two

With the Golden Eagles trailing 8-6 in set two, UMC then rattled off four in a row, helped by Alyssa Thomas (Sr., DS, Marion, Iowa), who got a kill and a service ace in that run.

The Golden Eagles were in the lead 22-18, before the Mavericks stormed back to tie the set at 22. UMC scored two in a row, with the help of a kill from Sabrina Leuer (R-Sr., OH, Hamel, Minn.) and an attack error from the Mavs to get set point at 24-22.

After a 24-point tie, the Golden Eagles had three set points to finally put it away with a Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr., S, Rochester, Minn.) kill to win set two 27-25.



Set Three

The Golden Eagles tried to claw back after the Mavericks scored six in a row to jump ahead to a 15-11 lead as Kaitlin Sikkink (R-Sr., MH, St. Charles, Minn.) took a Kruisselbrink set and got the maroon and gold back within three at 16-13.

That’s the closest that the Golden Eagles would get, as the Mavericks won set three 25-21.



Set Four

Set four was all Mavericks as they jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead and would never look back. The Mavericks held off the Golden Eagles and won set four 25-9.

Minnesota Crookston will play Upper Iowa Friday, September 27 in Fayette, Iowa, then will travel north to Winona for a date with the Warriors of Winona State on Saturday.