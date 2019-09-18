Golden Eagle volleyball will be home this weekend in renovated Lysaker Gymnasium against Concordia-St. Paul and MSU-Mankato

For the second straight week, Porsha Porath (So., OH, Windom, Minn.) was named to an All-Tournament team. The sophomore was named to the Best Western Kelly Inn Huskies Classic All-Tournament team, a week after she was named to the Keweenaw Classic All-Tournament team hosted by Michigan Tech.

Porath had a dominant weekend down in St. Cloud, racking up 63 kills in just four matches. Porath also had a hitting percentage of above .200 in three out of the four matches. The Windom, Minn., native showed her dominance in a 23 kill performance in a five-set win over South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Others on the All-Tournament team include: Emily Balts (Torve), UMD, Kate Berg, UMD, Abby Thor, UMD, Clara Krenz, SCSU, Phebie Rossi, SCSU, Maddy Torve. SCSU, Olivia Ghormley, MTU, Dana Thomson, South Dakota Mines, Audrey Francis, Wheeling University, Amanda Reid, Lake Superior State and Emma Hallmann, Bemidji State.

Fans will get their first chance to see Porath and the Golden Eagles, as well as newly renovated Lysaker Gymnasium this weekend against Concordia-St. Paul and MSU-Mankato.

Times Report

