Pirates can’t get a shot on goal in 7-0 road loss

The Pirate girls’ soccer team traveled to Bemidji Monday and lost 7-0 to a stout Lumberjacks squad.

Pirate net-minder Reese Swanson, an eighth-grader, made 20 saves on the day, while her counterpart in the Bemidji net, Anna Garrigan, faced no Crookston shots on goal.

Pirate Head Coach Sarah Reese said she knows the score looks lopsided, but she continues to be pleased with the way her team battles for a full 80 minutes, and she is seeing signs of improvement in each game. The Lumberjacks’ roster is full of juniors and seniors, and Reese said that experience shows in how they play.

“They are poised and they play the outside and corners exceptionally well,” Reese said. “They had a scoring frenzy at the beginning.” Bemidji’s second goal, she noted, deflected into the Pirate net off an inadvertent deflection by Crookston sophomore Aleah Bienek. Reese described other Lumberjack goals as “fantastic” in their execution.

After the barrage of early goals, the Pirates settled down a bit and “played the middle much better,” Reese said.

The coach singled out Bienek for her strong game, as well as junior Makenze Epema and Swanson in net.