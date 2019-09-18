Football - Ty Hamre

Coach Scott Butt says: Ty is a big strong kid that plays very hard and is extremely smart. Ty is really a big part of what we do on both sides on the ball.

Boys Soccer - Jacob Brunelle

Coach Lon Boike says: Jacob is a captain on this year’s team. He has great speed and is an excellent passer. He has been a very good role model to the younger players and is counted upon for his play and leadership on the team.

Volleyball - Jasmin Hanson

Coach Ashley Stopa says: Jaz is a player who has been working very hard this season. She has constantly been working to improve her skills. Jaz is always talking to help her teammates out. We are excited to see Jaz continue to add to her block and hit totals!

Girls Soccer - Reese Swanson and Aleah Bienek

Coach Sarah Reese says: Reese Swenson (8th) and Aleah Bienek (10th)- Reese had a rock solid game against Bemidji this week making 20 well earned saves. She used her hands well and made good decisions when to stay on her line and when to go out. Bienek has found herself flourishing in a new position this fall. She’s playing center defense on a flat back defensive line. Aleah was busy with weights and conditioning this summer and she’s being rewarded this fall. She is physically strong, controls the space around her making just in time touches and runs and puts a body on the opponent so there are not any easy shots around her.

Swimming - Mackenzie Aamoth

Coach Marley Melbye says: This Weeks Pirate Swimmer of the Week is Mackenzie Aamoth. Mackenzie is a freshman this year and has a work ethic that drives her love for competitive swimmer. Mackenzie is a strong person and can power through a stroke. This season has been spent on working of the finesse of swimming with playing with technique and emphasizing her strengths in her races. Kenzie has had solid races this season in both the 100 fly and 100 back looking more technically sound as ever and is swimming times that are better then her end of the season times last year. It is exciting to see where Kenzie’s passion will take her.

Girls Tennis - Hannah Lindemoen and Catherine Tiedemann

Coach Cody Brekken says: Catherine (right) has surged as of late and played her best match of the year thus far against Nicole Haagland of Moorhead at the #2 Singles spot last week in Crookston. She won in dominating fashion 6-2, 6-2. Catherine has played #1 and #2 Singles this year as well as some #1 Doubles. The combination of strong ground strokes, deep angled balls, and willingness to come to the net and volley shots, make her very tough to beat when she is playing confident tennis.



Coach Brekken says: Hannah has been the utility player for the Pirates thus far this year. She has played everything from #2 Singles on down as well as #1 and #2 Doubles. Hannah has a unique inside out serve that is a challenge for opponents to get use to. Hannah hits tough ground strokes and can be very accurate moving her opponent left and right across the court. Hannah played #2 Doubles last week and won a tight one against Moorhead 3-6, 6-2, (10-6).