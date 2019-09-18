Team is off until Sept. 28-29 when they compete in Augustana University Invite in Sioux Falls

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team completed their home tournament at the King’s Walk Invite at King’s Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, N.D. Mon., Sept. 16. The Golden Eagles finished with a team score of 625 with a 310 on Sunday and a 315 during Monday’s round to finish in ninth place. Monday was warm with temperatures hitting in the mid 80s.

Grand Forks had gusts of 25 mile per hour through most of the day Monday making the course challenging at times.

Minnesota Crookston was led by Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount, Minn.), who tied for 21st in the field with a score of 150. Humble shot even-par on Monday with three birdies on the day. He improved by six strokes after carding a 78 on Sunday.

Keegan Poppenberg (Fr., Esko, Minn.) put in rounds of 76 and 81 to finish tied for 38th. Ben Trostad (So., Crookston, Minn.) shot a 78 and 81 on the tournament. Brian Bekkala (Jr., Livonia, Mich.) carded a 78 and 83, while Josh Olson (Fr., Roseau, Minn.) put in rounds of 78 and 84. Jonathan Lund (Sr., Tolna, N.D.) shot his best round of the year with an 83, improving by two strokes from Sunday. Dillon Sannes (Jr., Fertile, Minn.) shot rounds of 82 and 81. Matt Moroz (Fr., Edmonton, Alberta) rounded out the field for the Golden Eagles with rounds of 84 and 90.

Bemidji State University won the King’s Walk Invite with an impressive three-under-par score of 285 as a team Monday. The Beavers totaled a 574, upending Concordia College Moorhead by two strokes.

Concordia Moorhead’s Gage Stromme won the individual title with a 70 and a five-under-par 67 on Monday. Stromme shot seven-under-par to win the King’s Walk Invite. He bested Bemidji State’s Will Czeh and Chris Swenson who shot 69’s on both days.

The Golden Eagles return to the course Sat., Sept. 28 and Sun., Sept. 29 as they head to the Augustana University Invite in Sioux Falls, S.D.