The Pirate girls’ tennis team traveled to Bemidji for a triangular Tuesday, and handed Detroit Lakes their first section loss of the season, 4-3, before falling to the host squad by the same tight score.

Coach Cody Brekken says the girls are playing “improved, inspired tennis.” He’s seeing a more resilient team that rises above negative thoughts during tough matches.

Junior Catherine Tiedemann went 0-2 at first singles on the day, but Brekken said she faced some stiff competition and is playing well.

In other highlights, Brekken said he was pleased to see first doubles tandem Emma Borowicz and Emma Osborn go 2-0 Tuesday. It included an epic 13-11 tiebreaker against the Lumberjacks. “They never threw in the towel when they were down,” he said.

While the Pirates are improving at the right time, Brekken said they still need to work on specific things in practice if they’re going to “make some noise” come tournament time.



Crookston 4,

Detroit Lakes 3

• First singles: Pirate junior Catherine Tiedemann lost to Laker senior Brina Smith, 6-4, 6-4.

• Second singles: Pirate sophomore Hayden Winjum defeated Laker senior Shelby Busker, 6-0, 6-3.

• Third singles: Pirate eighth-grader Halle Winjum defeated Laker sophomore Marit Engum, 6-2, 6-1.

• Fourth singles: Pirate eighth-grader Emma Gunderson defeated Laker sopphomore Mya Anderson, 6-2, 6-1.

• First doubles: Pirate junior Emma Borowicz and sophomore Emma Osborn defeated Laker seniors Emily Skjonsberg and Josey Allen, 6-2, 6-4.

• Second doubles: Pirate sophomore Hannah Lindemoen and freshman Halle Bruggeman lost to Lakers seniors Mary Nelmark and MaKenna Duncan, 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.

• Third doubles: Pirate eighth-grader Brekken Tull and senior Audrey Harbott lost to Lakers senior Chloe Will and sophomore Siri Vagle, 6-0, 6-1.



Bemidji 4, Crookston 3

• First singles: Crookston’s Catherine Tiedemann lost to Bemidji’s Savannah Haugen, 6-2, 6-1.

• Second singles: Crookston’s Hayden Winjum defeated Bemidji’s Tatum Offerdahl, 6-2, 6-2.

• Third singles: Crookston’s Halle Winjum defeated Bemidji’s Aftyn Schmit, 6-4, 6-2.

• Fourth singles: Crookston’s Brekken Tull lost to Bemidji’s Emily Dodelinger, 6-1, 6-2.

• First doubles: Crookston’s Emma Borowicz and Emma Osborn defeated Bemidji’s Lexi Leitner and Chloe Hasbargen, 4-6, 6-2, 13-11.

• Second doubles: Crookston’s Halle Bruggeman and Emma Gunderson lost to Bemidji’s Hannah Nelson and Nettie Kimble, 6-1, 6-1.

• Third doubles: Crokoston’s Audrey Harbott and Hannah Lindemoen lost to Bemidji’s Kylen Fenson and Bethany Chaterton, 6-1, 6-4.