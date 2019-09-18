Crookston’s Brunelle scores early, but Lakers rally with two goals for the win

The Crookston Pirate boys’ soccer team Tuesday in Detroit Lakes played probably their most intense, physical 80 minutes of soccer so far this season. But after jumping out to an early lead over the Lakers on a goal by senior Jacob Brunelle, assisted by junior Noah Kiel, the Lakers rallied to put two shot past Pirate junior net-minder Kaleb Thingelstad and held off the Pirates, 2-1.

Brunelle scored just over two minutes into the contest.

“I feel it was the best match we have played so far this year,” Head Coach Lon Boike said of Crookston’s effort.

The Pirates, 0-8, are still looking for their first win of the season. They’ll host East Grand Forks Thursday at 4 p.m. With the Section 8A win, the Lakers improve to 2-6.

The Pirates generated six shots on Laker net-minder Alex Kolashingham, while Crookston’s Thingelstad made 13 saves in the game.

“It was a very exciting, physical and hard-fought match,” Boike said. “I was very proud of our intensity for the whole 80-minute match.”

Despite the fact that team is still seeking its first win, Boike said they’re looking forward the remainder of the season because they can tell for themselves that they’re playing better.

For his part, he’s excited about what’s to come as well. “I’m really looking forward to the remaining matches, playing as well as we have lately,” Boike tells the Times. “I really like the improvement this team has made throughout the season.”